Prediction: Upstart Will Triple by 2030. Here's the Key Catalyst..

Key Points Upstart has been an excellent performer and has nearly tripled over the past three years.

The company is best known for its personal loan business, but it originates three types of loans.

If it can continue to grow its new loan verticals, Upstart could certainly triple (or more) by 2030.

10 stocks we like better than Upstart ›

Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) has been an excellent performer in recent years, with the stock up by 168% over the past three years. And there are some good reasons it has done so well.

Most significantly, Upstart's business has grown tremendously, even in a so-so environment for lending. In the second quarter, Upstart's loan origination volume soared by 154% year over year and revenue more than doubled. And not only was the top line strong, but Upstart also reported $6 million in GAAP net income, marking a return to profitability for the first time since before the 2022 bear market.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

The biggest potential catalyst to watch

Upstart is mostly known for its personal loan business. Personal loans made up 94% of Upstart's loan volume in the second quarter and until recently was essentially the sole revenue driver.

However, Upstart has two other lending verticals -- auto loans and home loans. It launched auto loan capabilities a few years ago and has only been in the home lending industry for a little over a year. And it's these new verticals that could take the business to the next level.

Auto loan originations have grown by about 500% over the past year on Upstart's platform. Home loans grew roughly ninefold over the past year and increased 67% sequentially in the second quarter. Combined, both make up about 6% of Upstart's loan volume today. But these are both massive markets and could grow into the dominant part of Upstart's business eventually.

The auto loan industry in the United States is roughly $700 billion in annual volume. Home loan volume is a much larger industry, with about $2 trillion in mortgage volume in a typical year. If rates fall, mortgage originations could get interesting, as homeowners are sitting on $35 trillion in home equity -- and Upstart is focused on home equity lines of credit, or HELOCs.

Should you invest $1,000 in Upstart right now?

Before you buy stock in Upstart, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Upstart wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $670,781!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,023,752!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,052% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 185% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 25, 2025

Matt Frankel has positions in Upstart and has the following options: short December 2025 $95 calls on Upstart. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Upstart. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.