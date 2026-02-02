Markets
Prediction: Upstart Will Soar in 2026

February 02, 2026 — 06:42 am EST

Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) is down by more than 50% from its 52-week high, and to be fair, there are some legitimate concerns about the business from recent earnings reports. However, in this video, I discuss why I think Upstart could potentially rise by 50% or more in 2026.

*Stock prices used were the morning prices of Jan 29, 2026. The video was published on January 30, 2026.

