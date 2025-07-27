Prediction: This Unstoppable Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock Will Join Nvidia, Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, and Alphabet in the $2 Trillion Club by Year's End

Key Points The $2 trillion club is full of businesses benefitting from the growing demand for artificial intelligence.

The company I'm eyeing is developing its own AI capabilities that serve multiple cases across its business with huge revenue opportunities.

The stock trades for a fair value, and even slight outperformance could push it into $2 trillion territory.

Nvidia recently became the first ever $4 trillion company in the world. Its rapid ascension in value stems from growing demand for artificial intelligence.

But Nvidia isn't the only company that's seen its market value soar to multitrillion-dollar levels on the back of AI-fueled growth. The three biggest cloud computing providers -- Amazon, Microsoft, and Alphabet -- all boast market caps above $2 trillion. Meanwhile, Apple remains one of the most valuable companies in the world as it works to catch up on its AI capabilities.

But the $2 trillion club may be about to get a little bigger. One company is showing strong financial results stemming from the rapid advancements of artificial intelligence over the last few years. In fact, I predict it will surpass the $2 trillion market cap milestone before the end of the year.

Here's the AI giant that could join the $2 trillion club.

One of the biggest beneficiaries of generative AI capabilities

I predict that the next member of the $2 trillion club will be Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META). Not only does it already have a market cap of roughly $1.8 trillion as of this writing on July 24 -- which puts it about 11% from $2 trillion -- but the stock currently looks undervalued relative to the potential opportunities. AI could boost its revenue in the near term while opening up even bigger opportunities in the long run.

During Meta's first-quarterearnings callon April 30, CEO Mark Zuckerberg laid out five major opportunities for the company with AI.

Improved advertising: Meta has long used machine learning algorithms to help surface advertisements amid organic content to drive maximum engagement. That's led to steady improvements in ad pricing for the company. It's also rolled out generative AI tools that help marketers come up with creatives (ads). In the pipeline, Meta's developing an AI agent that can take a marketer's objective and budget and create and run the entire campaign for them. That has the potential to save marketers money and increase the total number of companies running ads on Meta's properties, further pushing ad prices higher. More engaging experiences: Zuckerberg details two benefits of AI: better recommendations and new types of content. Meta has expanded its AI model to include more data points across all different types of content to improve recommendations across every surface of its apps, including Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. As it grows the model bigger and bigger, it's getting better and better at engaging users. That's only possible because it now has the compute power to support its large language model development. Zuckerberg also expects generative AI tools to provide new ways for creators to produce better content for users. Everything from existing content like photos and videos can be manipulated with AI, and generative AI could enable creators to produce more interactive content as well. Business messaging: Meta's WhatsApp for Business is a relatively small source of income right now. But as Meta improves its AI agent capabilities, it reduces the cost for businesses to provide customer service and sales through WhatsApp and Messenger. That could lead to a surge in WhatsApp for Business users. One analyst thinks AI agents alone are a $100 billion opportunity for Meta. A stand-alone AI chatbot: Meta has integrated the Meta AI assistant into all of its main apps and released a stand-alone version of the app as well. As the user base grows, it could provide another source of valuable advertising inventory. Importantly, since Meta is developing its own large language model for the above applications already, the additional cost of building and running a stand-alone AI chatbot is far lower than for dedicated AI companies like OpenAI or Anthropic. Devices: Zuckerberg points out the growing popularity of Meta's AI glasses. Unit sales tripled in the first quarter. Longer term, generative AI may be essential for creating an augmented reality user interface that fits into the unique setting of each user.

Indeed, AI has the potential to dramatically impact Meta's financials in a positive direction in the near term while supporting its long-term objectives in virtual and augmented reality.

The stock looks like a bargain right now

The above factors should be able to generate strong double-digit revenue growth for Meta for years to come. The company saw 16% revenue growth last quarter, while exhibiting nice operating leverage. As a result, operating income climbed 27% year over year.

The big step up in capital expenditures could weigh on earnings growth for the next couple of years as depreciation expense climbs as a result. But as the company grows into those expenses, it should continue to show operating leverage.

Meta's also using excess cash flow to repurchase shares. It bought back $13.4 billion worth of its stock in the first quarter, and it still has $70 billion in cash on the balance sheet. As a result, the company should be able to generate strong earnings-per-share growth.

As of this writing, the stock trades for 28 times earnings. Considering the growth potential ahead for the stock, that's an enticing price for investors. To push the stock to $2 trillion, it would have to trade for closer to 31 times earnings, which isn't an unreasonable multiple for the stock. But if Meta ends up outperforming expectations, it could trade for the same multiple and still achieve a $2 trillion valuation.

I expect a combination of multiple expansion and outperformance to drive the stock to $2 trillion before the end of the year.

Adam Levy has positions in Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta Platforms, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

