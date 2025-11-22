Prediction: These Stocks Will Join the $3 Trillion Club in 3 Years

Key Points

Amazon is a stone's throw away from becoming a $3 trillion company.

Several companies are involved in the artificial intelligence (AI) arms race.

Tesla is a wild card when it comes to projecting future value.

10 stocks we like better than Amazon ›

There have only been four companies that have achieved a market cap of $3 trillion or greater: Nvidia, Apple, Microsoft, and Alphabet. However, there could be a couple of other stocks that are in line to gain access to this exclusive club over the next three years.

Among the candidates are Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO), Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM), and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA). The smallest of these is Tesla at a $1.3 trillion valuation, so it would be significant for it to achieve a $3 trillion valuation.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Of these five, which could gain access to the $3 trillion club by 2028? Let's find out.

The returns needed to enter the $3 trillion club vary widely

First, let's establish how much each stock needs to rise to gain access to the $3 trillion club (at the time of this writing):

Company Current Market Cap Percent Rise Needed Amazon $2.54 trillion 18% Broadcom $1.62 trillion 85% Meta Platforms $1.54 trillion 95% Taiwan Semiconductor $1.48 trillion 103% Tesla $1.35 trillion 122%

That's a wide variety of returns that need to cross the $3 trillion threshold, but is it realistic for those companies to deliver those returns?

Amazon really isn't that far away from entering the $3 trillion club. It should easily be able to deliver 18% growth over three years, and will likely enter the $3 trillion club sometime in 2026. As a result, it's practically a shoo-in for this projection.

However, the other four have quite a way to go to nearly double or more than double over the next three years. If any of these stocks achieve this feat, that indicates they are excellent buys now, as that would mean incredible, market-crushing returns.

Not every company will make it to $3 trillion by 2028

For Broadcom to rise, it needs to deliver a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21%. During Broadcom's last quarter, it grew its revenue at a 22% pace -- exceeding the threshold.

However, that could be the start for Broadcom. Its biggest growth segment is its custom AI accelerators, which are emerging as a viable alternative to graphics processing units (GPUs). During Q3 FY 2025 (ending Aug. 3), its AI division grew 63% year over year.

As this starts to become a larger part of Broadcom's overall investment picture, its companywide growth rates should accelerate. This will allow Broadcom to cross the $3 trillion threshold by 2028, making it a great stock to buy now.

Meta Platforms used to be a much larger company, but was heavily sold off following Q3 earnings when it discussed its massive data center capital expenditure plans. Meta is going all-out in building AI computing capacity, and investors wanted a bit more of a conservative approach, like some of the other AI hyperscalers are taking.

Time will tell if these investments pay off, but investors' sentiment may be difficult to rally as long as its capital expenditures remain elevated. Still, Meta grew its revenue at a 26% pace during Q3 -- above the 23% CAGR it needed to grow at to cross the $3 trillion valuation point. Meta must continue to deliver strong growth and regain investor trust. If it does, I think it could cross the $3 trillion threshold by 2028.

Meanwhile, Taiwan Semiconductor is the fastest-growing company on this list. Its Q3 revenue rose an incredible 41% year over year in Q3, and shows no signs of slowing down due to its chips being used to power most of the computing hardware in the artificial intelligence arms race. Taiwan Semiconductor is one of my top stock picks over the next few years due to its leadership position, and I think it can easily deliver the growth needed to cross into the $3 trillion club.

Last is Tesla. Tesla is driven more by market sentiment than any other stock on this list. While its finances don't compare to the others, all it takes is a widespread rollout of its robotaxi or thousands of robots shipped to boost Tesla's stock into the $3 trillion market cap territory. As a result, I have no idea what Tesla's stock will be valued at three years from now, as it could easily be worth more $3 trillion or less than $1 trillion.

Which companies will make it?

I think four of the five are surefire bets to become $3 trillion businesses, with Tesla being a wild card. That makes most of these stocks great investments, and investors should consider adding them to their portfolio if they don't already own them.

Should you invest $1,000 in Amazon right now?

Before you buy stock in Amazon, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Amazon wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $562,536!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,096,510!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 981% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 187% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 17, 2025

Keithen Drury has positions in Alphabet, Amazon, Broadcom, Meta Platforms, Nvidia, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and Tesla. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and Tesla. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom and recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.