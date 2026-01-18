Prediction: These Stocks Will Collapse If the AI Bubble Pops in 2026

Key Points

Oracle's all-out push into artificial intelligence infrastructure has pushed its debt into junk bond territory.

Though CoreWeave's revenue is growing at lightning speed, so too is its substantial debt load.

10 stocks we like better than CoreWeave ›

There is a lot of talk of an artificial intelligence (AI) bubble. Echoes of 2000 are hard to ignore, with valuations reaching record highs and companies spending eye-watering amounts on infrastructure, racing to build as many colossal AI data centers as possible. While it is possible that we are not in a bubble and it truly is "different this time," it's not unreasonable to see the current trends as unsustainable.

If this is a bubble, there are a few stocks I wouldn't want to own. Here are two of the riskiest.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

1. Oracle's reliance on OpenAI is not an asset

The latest bout of bubble anxiety intensified after Oracle's (NYSE: ORCL) latest earnings report. While revenue and profits were up, the company is doubling down on its AI spending and borrowing heavily to fund it. Capital expenditures in the latest quarter jumped 200% year over year and were 50% higher than Wall Street expected. Management said it now expects to lay out roughly $50 billion in capex in its fiscal 2026, a massive increase from the $35 billion it had previously projected.

Oracle doesn't have the cash flow to fund that kind of buildout without leaning heavily on the debt markets. In September, the company raised $18 billion in one of the largest bond sales in tech sector history, and it is targeting even higher amounts in the coming year. Though the company itself has maintained an investment-grade credit rating, yields on its bonds have slipped into junk bond territory.

Oracle's five-year credit default swaps -- essentially insurance against the company failing to repay its debts -- have tripled in price in recent months and are now trading at levels not seen on Wall Street since the global financial crisis.

This is, in large part, because Oracle is borrowing so aggressively primarily to serve one customer: OpenAI. The creator of ChatGPT has committed to spending $300 billion over the next five years on Oracle's services.

That's an eye-popping number for a company that remains deeply unprofitable and whose competitive moat, in my opinion, has become more of a small stream at this point. OpenAI is still burning cash, and its annualized revenue is roughly a fifth of what it has committed to spend with Oracle each year. The reality is that OpenAI will need to continue to raise unprecedented amounts of capital to pay its bills.

2. CoreWeave is overleveraged

While AI data center operator CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV) has tripled its revenue over the past year, that growth is being financed with an enormous amount of expensive debt.

Including its lease obligations, CoreWeave carries about $15 billion of debt -- nearly four times its total revenue over the last 12 months. And this isn't cheap financing. The company paid $311 million last quarter just to cover the interest on its debt. Up nearly 200% year over year, its interest expense is now more than a fifth of its total revenue and roughly six times its gross profit.

And like Oracle, CoreWeave has an untenable degree of customer concentration. Nearly all of its revenues come from just a handful of customers, including Microsoft and other hyperscalers.

If the AI bubble truly bursts, the implications for CoreWeave would be existential. But it wouldn't take a full-blown collapse for the company to be in serious trouble. Its key customers are also its competitors, and unless AI demand continues to expand at such a rapid pace that the hyperscalers remain unable to meet it with their own cloud infrastructure, Microsoft and its peers are likely to prefer to bring more of the workloads in-house and eliminate the middleman, CoreWeave.

And while the company does have some protection in the form of a $6.3 billion Nvidia backstop agreement, that cushion won't be enough to sustain it if demand for AI processing power cools meaningfully.

Honorable mentions

These are just two of the many stocks that could collapse if the AI bubble bursts -- other neocloud providers such as Nebius would plunge as well. So too would many of the AI hardware providers like Super Micro Computer, as well as a host of start-ups directly or indirectly related to AI that are trading at incredible valuations despite having little or no revenue, such as small modular nuclear reactor specialist Oklo and quantum computing pure plays Rigetti Computing and D-Wave Quantum.

No one can yet say for certain whether the AI sector really is in a bubble, but even the most confident bulls can't deny that the scale of spending in the space is unprecedented and that the fervor surrounding AI mirrors that of past bubbles.

If this is a bubble, just as with bubbles of the past, there will be companies that will not only survive its bursting, but thrive in the aftermath. CoreWeave and Oracle will not be among them.

Should you buy stock in CoreWeave right now?

Before you buy stock in CoreWeave, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and CoreWeave wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $474,578!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,141,628!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 955% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 18, 2026.

Johnny Rice has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Microsoft and Oracle. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.