Prediction: These 4 Future Technologies Will Be Millionaire-Makers -- and Here Are the Top Stocks to Buy Now to Profit From Them

If hockey great Wayne Gretzky received a quarter every time his most famous quote was cited, he'd probably have more money than he made during his sports career. That quote, of course, is: "I skate to where the puck is going, not where it has been."

Although Gretzky's statement has become a cliché, it remains great advice for investors. Looking ahead is much preferable to looking to the past.

It could be easier to "skate to where the puck is going" with investing than many might think. I predict that these four future technologies will be millionaire-makers -- and here are the top stocks to buy now to profit from them.

1. Artificial general intelligence (AGI)

Tremendous progress has been made in artificial intelligence (AI) in recent years. But what's potentially coming could make today's chatbots look primitive. Some experts predict artificial general intelligence (AGI) will be achieved before the end of this decade. Others think it will take several more decades.

There are different definitions of AGI. However, most focus on AI that has human-level intelligence with the ability to learn on its own. AGI holds the potential to transform businesses in every sector and industry.

Several technology giants are already racing to develop AGI. It's impossible to know which one will be the first to achieve success or which will be the biggest winner. However, I think one company will profit tremendously from AGI in nearly any scenario: Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA).

Nvidia's graphics processing units (GPUs) are the gold standard for powering AI apps today. The company's heavy investments in research and development should keep it on top. AGI will likely require more powerful processing than current AI models. Nvidia's revenue and profits should skyrocket whenever the technology becomes available.

2. Islet cell therapy

Islet cell therapy involves transplanting islet cells from a pancreas into a patient's liver. These transplanted islet cells produce insulin, which regulates blood sugar levels. The therapy holds the potential to cure type 1 diabetes (T1D).

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) is the leader in developing a cure for T1D using islet cell therapy: The big biopharmaceutical company's pipeline features two T1D programs in phase 1/2 clinical studies: VX-880 and VX-264.

Vertex's early testing has already demonstrated tremendous potential for VX-880 in curing T1D. VX-264 is even more promising because it doesn't require the use of immunosuppressants as VX-880 does.

Around 3.8 million patients in North America and Europe have T1D. A cure would almost certainly generate billions of dollars in sales. In the meantime, Vertex has huge growth opportunities with its cystic fibrosis franchise, gene-editing therapy Casgevy, and non-opioid pain drug suzetrigine, which could win U.S. approval by Jan. 30, 2025.

3. Quantum computing

Quantum mechanics can make your head spin. Tiny particles can exist in multiple states at the same time and be connected (or entangled) with other particles even if they're far apart. But it's also at the heart of quantum computing, a new type of computing that's significantly more powerful than current computers.

Many companies are scrambling to develop quantum computers. Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google is arguably in the best position as of now. Google has set six key milestones in its quantum computing roadmap. It's already achieved two of them.

Google believes it could develop a "useful, error-corrected quantum computer" by the end of this decade. The opportunities for quantum computing are enormous, including transforming drug development, designing new materials, modeling climate systems, and powering AI models.

4. 6G wireless networks

5G wireless networks have increased bandwidth significantly compared to previous wireless technologies. However, the future will be focused on 6G. This next generation of wireless technology will support data exchanges of up to 1 terabit per second (100 times faster than 5G networks).

6G should open up multiple new opportunities. Holographic communications could be possible. Augmented reality and virtual reality could become more realistic. As you might expect, many companies should benefit from 6G. I think Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) will be among the biggest winners.

The introduction of 6G technology would almost certainly kick off a massive iPhone upgrade supercycle. This would further boost Apple's revenue and profits through increased adoption of the company's services.

When will 6G be available? A broad commercial rollout is expected by 2030. While that's still several years away, Apple's launch of Apple Intelligence, which bundles new generative AI features, could fuel growth in the meantime.

Should you invest $1,000 in Apple right now?

Before you buy stock in Apple, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Apple wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $711,657!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 12, 2024

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Keith Speights has positions in Alphabet, Apple, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Apple, Nvidia, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.