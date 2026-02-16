Prediction: These 3 Stocks Will Crush the Market in 2026

Key Points

Alphabet is poised to convert much of its record Google Cloud backlog into recognized revenue this year.

BeOne Medicines could soon win approval for a powerhouse blood cancer therapy.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals hopes to secure approval for a new indication that would dramatically expand its market.

10 stocks we like better than Alphabet ›

I'll readily admit that I don't know how the stock market will perform in 2026. It could continue to climb. On the other hand, the momentum from last year could evaporate.

However, I think the individual stocks that outperform the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) this year will be those with key catalysts. With that in mind, I predict that three stocks will crush the market in 2026.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

1. Alphabet

Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) has delivered tremendous gains over the last 12 months, even with a recent pullback. I expect the good times will keep rolling for the artificial intelligence (AI) stock this year.

Alphabet provided a big hint in its fourth-quarter update that bodes well for its near-term prospects. CFO Anat Ashkenazi mentioned that Google Cloud's backlog soared by 55% quarter over quarter in Q4 and more than doubled year over year to $240 billion. As Google Cloud converts much of that backlog into recognized revenue throughout 2026, Alphabet's earnings should grow significantly.

To put that backlog figure into context, Google Cloud's annual revenue run rate at the end of 2025 was around $70 billion. There's no mystery why the backlog has grown so much. Customers are flocking to Google Cloud's enterprise AI products and services built on top of its powerful Gemini 3.0 AI models.

Agentic AI is another reason I think that 2026 could be a banner year for Alphabet. Google Antigravity, a development platform that uses AI agents to plan and execute complex software functions, is already a big hit with developers, only a few months after its launch. Google has embedded agentic AI into the Chrome browser. It's also incorporating more powerful AI agents in tools for advertisers. My hunch is that we'll see these investments begin to pay off in a visible way this year.

2. BeOne Medicines

Biotech stocks can usually be counted on to provide powerful catalysts over the course of a year. I think that BeOne Medicines (NASDAQ: ONC) could have three such catalysts in 2026.

BeOne, formerly known as BeiGene, already has a blockbuster drug in its lineup with Brukinsa. The blood cancer drug now ranks as the top BTK inhibitor in the market after steadily taking market share away from the previous top therapy, Imbruvica. BeOne could have more good news for Brukinsa soon. The company plans to announce results from a Phase 3 study evaluating Brukinsa in combination with rituximab as a first-line treatment for mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) in the first half of 2026.

While I expect continued momentum for Brukinsa over the next four quarters, it probably won't be the biggest story for BeOne. Instead, that honor belongs to sonrotoclax. The company hopes to win U.S. regulatory approval for sonro for the treatment of relapsed or refractory MCL in the first half of this year.

Those aren't the only potential catalysts for BeOne in 2026, though. The drugmaker could also file for accelerated approval of BGB-16673 for the treatment of relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia in the second half of the year, pending positive results from a Phase 2 clinical study.

3. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RYTM) is another biotech stock (in this case, a mid-cap stock) that I think could easily trounce the market in 2026. Rhythm currently markets only one product, Imcivree. The drug is approved for treating three rare genetic obesity disorders.

However, a fourth approved indication could be right around the corner. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is scheduled to announce its decision on the approval of Imcivree for the treatment of acquired hypothalamic obesity (HO) by March 20, 2026. Positive news would likely cause Rhythm's shares to soar. Acquired HO affects more patients in the U.S. than the three already approved indications for Imcivree in the U.S. and European Union combined.

Investors also have other catalysts to look forward to. Rhythm expects to report top-line data from a Phase 3 study evaluating Imcivree in four other genetic diseases in the first quarter of 2026.

The company plans to disclose six-month results from an exploratory Phase 2 study evaluating the drug for the treatment of Prader-Willi syndrome in the first half of the year. While Prader-Willi syndrome is rare, it affects around 400,000 people worldwide and therefore represents a significant market opportunity for Rhythm.

Should you buy stock in Alphabet right now?

Before you buy stock in Alphabet, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Alphabet wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $414,554!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,120,663!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 884% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 16, 2026.

Keith Speights has positions in Alphabet. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet. The Motley Fool recommends BeOne Medicines Ag. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.