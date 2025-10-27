Prediction: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Will Skyrocket in the Next 5 Years. Here's 1 Reason Why.

Key Points

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) has cornered the advanced AI chip market.

TSMC's new 2nm chips are expected to use between 25% to 30% less power than their 3nm counterparts.

Companies spending billions on AI infrastructure will be looking for power-efficient chips to save money.

10 stocks we like better than Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ›

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) (TSMC) is the world's largest semiconductor (chip) manufacturer, with a client list containing most of the world's top tech companies. It's been a great year for TSMC stock, up over 49% through Oct. 26.

Even with the stock up that much year to date, and up over 240% in the past five years, it's well positioned to keep climbing through the end of this decade.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

TSMC is one of the most vital companies in the artificial intelligence (AI) pipeline as the go-to manufacturer for advanced AI chips. If you look at all of the hardware in data centers (a critical piece to training AI), you can bet that TSMC manufactured a large portion of the chips.

In the coming years, AI infrastructure spending is expected to skyrocket, and TSMC will undoubtedly be a major beneficiary. Other semiconductor companies produce AI chips, but TSMC boasts industry-leading manufacturing capabilities, including the world's most technologically advanced foundries. And as data center power consumption continues to increase, the company is actively working to address this issue by pioneering energy-efficient chip architectures.

TSMC's next-generation process will be its 2nm (nanometer) chips, expected to be available in 2026. TSMC predicts these chips will use between 25% to 30% less power than its 3nm architecture at the same performance level. While this alone won't solve the AI industry's energy consumption problem, it will increase TSMC's competitive advantage, especially as hyperscalers look for more efficient ways to scale capacity while controlling energy costs.

Should you invest $1,000 in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing right now?

Before you buy stock in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $590,357!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,141,748!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,033% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 27, 2025

Stefon Walters has positions in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.