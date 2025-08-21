Prediction: This Supercharged Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock Will Be Worth More Than Apple and Microsoft Combined by 2030

Key Points Nvidia's GPUs are powering artificial intelligence (AI) workloads in data centers around the globe.

Many AI hyperscalers are already increasing capital expenditure guidance for 2026.

10 stocks we like better than Nvidia ›

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) are the second- and third-largest companies on the market right now, with valuations of $3.9 trillion and $3.4 trillion, respectively. That means a company would need to be worth $7.3 trillion by 2030 to be worth more than the combined value of these two companies right now.

There are only a handful of potential companies that could do that, with the chief suspect being Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), currently the world's largest company. I think that a $7.3 trillion market cap is achievable for Nvidia by 2030. Here's how it will achieve it.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

The AI hyperscalers are increasing their guidance for 2026 expenses

Nvidia is thriving in the world of artificial intelligence (AI). Its graphics processing units (GPUs) have become the computing hardware of choice for many AI hyperscalers due to their strong ecosystem and fantastic computing power. GPUs can process multiple calculations in parallel, making them suited for any workload that needs a lot of processing power. Historically, GPUs were used for gaming graphics, engineering simulations, and cryptocurrency mining, but their biggest use case by far is AI.

As a bullish sign for Nvidia, the AI hyperscalers aren't slowing down their spending. During its Q2 conference call, Alphabet told investors it is raising its 2025 capital expenditure projection from $75 billion to $85 billion, and also commented that 2026 will see a further increase in capital expenditures. Meta Platforms commented that it will see "significant capital expenditures dollar growth in 2026" for building out its computing capacity to meet demand.

Nvidia will be a huge beneficiary from these hyperscalers' increasing demand, but Nvidia doesn't expect it to stop in 2026.

A third-party projection cited by Nvidia during its 2025 GTC event stated that global data center capital expenditures in 2024 were around $400 billion. That number is expected to increase to $1 trillion by 2028. That's huge growth, but will it be enough to propel Nvidia past the $7.3 trillion mark by 2030?

Nvidia will rapidly grow over the next few years

If global data center capital expenditures increase at that rate, it would have a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 26%. Because Nvidia's business is heavily tied to the data center industry, we'll use that as its base growth rate figure.

Over the past 12 months, Nvidia has generated $149 billion in revenue, with a mid-50% profit margin (it dipped a bit during its last quarter due to an inventory write-down it had to take on H20 chips that were meant for China but could no longer be sold at that time due to export restrictions).

Should Nvidia achieve that CAGR over the next three and a half years, Nvidia's revenue and profits would be $335 billion and $184 billion, respectively. If we give it a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 40 (it's currently 42), that would give Nvidia a market cap of $7.36 trillion by 2028.

The original projection was for Nvidia to reach a market cap of $7.3 trillion by 2030, and this projection exceeded that level by 2028. That leaves plenty of room for Nvidia to underperform this guidance and still achieve this lofty goal.

Nvidia is expected to remain dominant for some time, and with all the massive data center capital expenditures ongoing, Nvidia's stock will be a must-own for investors.

Should you invest $1,000 in Nvidia right now?

Before you buy stock in Nvidia, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Nvidia wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $654,781!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,076,588!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,055% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 183% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 18, 2025

Keithen Drury has positions in Alphabet, Meta Platforms, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Apple, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.