Prediction: Solana Will Be Worth $500 in 5 Years

Key Points Solana is gaining prominence as a place for tokenized assets.

It's also being bought and held by treasury companies.

It could experience inflows from ETFs soon too, if they get approved.

10 stocks we like better than Solana ›

Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) checks more boxes on the "things that an ideal blockchain would have" rubric than its critics care to admit. Between its fast and cheap transactions, smart contract capability, and catalysts and tailwinds rapidly piling up, I predict that the odds are very good that this cryptocurrency will be worth at least $500 per coin within the next five years, and potentially far sooner than that.

Here's why that outcome is so likely.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

The demand drivers are strong here

In terms of the biggest trends that matter for Solana's price between now and late 2030, real-world asset (RWA) tokenization could prove itself to be the most important.

To clarify our terms here, tokenization means recording ownership claims on a blockchain as crypto tokens so that the underlying assets can move and settle more efficiently than they could otherwise. On Solana, the value of tokenized real-world assets has rapidly climbed throughout mid-2025 to reach more than $503 million as of Sept. 8. In addition to that sum, the chain also has $11.5 billion in stablecoin value. More value will continue to trickle into both of those categories over time, as the chain is significantly speedier and less expensive to use than its biggest competitor, Ethereum.

But serious financial use cases aren't the only ones driving demand for Solana.

Its meme coin segment is a tailwind for the chain, as it concentrates retail investors' risk-taking, decentralized exchange (DEX) liquidity, and crypto market sentiment energy in one place. Solana repeatedly rivals or surpasses Ethereum in decentralized exchange trading volumes during meme coin flaps, once again thanks to its speed, low fees, and ecosystem projects that lower the barriers to entry for new investors.

The meme coin trading activity is volatile and fickle in terms of flowing quickly from asset to asset within the segment, but the capital it brings tends to stay on the chain.

In less finicky vein, several U.S. asset issuers filed for permission to launch Solana spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs), with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) expected to rule on Oct. 16. If the SEC grants approval, Solana will then pick up a new tailwind in the form of capital inflows from those institutional asset managers as they buy the coin to back the ETFs they plan to offer.

Finally, a brand-new buyer cohort has also appeared for Solana in the form of a few public companies raising capital specifically to build Solana treasuries to hold the coin. These entities buy and hold by design, tightening float available for public trading, seeking to copy Strategy's approach with Bitcoin. As long as they opt to retain their coins when the market dips, they will provide significant upward pressure on the price over time.

Why the architecture supports the outcome here

Aside from the favorable trends that will continue to drive demand for Solana, there is also a supply story that's worth understanding.

A large share of Solana is staked, meaning the coins are locked up while earning interest-like rewards. This reduces the float. Recent snapshots from Solana Compass, a data service, show roughly 42% of eligible tokens are staked. That means each buyer competes for a smaller pool of freely moving coins, especially as ETFs issuers and treasury companies buy.

So, when considering all of the above factors, the odds of Solana reaching $500 or more within five years look to be quite high. It would take a serious macroeconomic downturn or an ecosystem collapse on the order of FTX's bankruptcy to stop its climb at this point. And, while it's true that the playing field is filled with competitors, so far in its lifetime, Solana has been a frontrunner thanks to its technology -- and that edge doesn't look to be eroding in the least.

Should you invest $1,000 in Solana right now?

Before you buy stock in Solana, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Solana wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $671,288!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,031,659!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,056% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 185% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 8, 2025

Alex Carchidi has positions in Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.