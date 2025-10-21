Prediction: SoFi Will Be Worth More Than Capital One by 2030

Key Points

SoFi would need to roughly quadruple to surpass Capital One's market cap.

The bank has excellent growth momentum and tons of potential.

SoFi continues to innovate and add unique products to its ecosystem.

Fast-growing banking disruptor SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) has performed extremely well recently, with shares up by 82% over the past year -- and that's after an already impressive rally.

However, I think SoFi is just getting started. In fact, I'm making the prediction that SoFi will command a higher market capitalization than credit card leader Capital One (NYSE: COF) by the end of the decade.

I realize that this is a bold prediction. SoFi currently has a market cap of about $33 billion, and Capital One is more than four times this size, with a $138 billion valuation. But considering SoFi's growth momentum and the opportunities still in front of it, it might not be as aggressive a target as it seems.

Impressive growth and profitability

Even though its member base has more than tripled since 2021, SoFi continues to grow at an impressive pace. In fact, SoFi added 846,000 members in the second quarter of 2025, the most in a single quarter ever, and adjusted net revenue grew by 44% year-over-year.

It isn't just top-line and member growth that have been impressive. SoFi achieved bottom-line profitability in late 2023 and it has been growing its profits faster than watchers had predicted.

Massive potential

Despite sustaining incredible growth for years, SoFi isn't even close to realizing its potential.

For one thing, there's a lot that SoFi still doesn't offer. Just to name a few, this includes banking products like certificates of deposit and auto loans, and there's massive untapped potential for SoFi to build out its credit card business. Cross-selling products and deepening relationships remain a massive opportunity, as the average SoFi customer has about 1.5 products with the company, and this could conceivably double or even more.

The company also doesn't offer cryptocurrency trading, but thanks to regulatory clarity, it plans to bring it back by the end of the year. And not only is SoFi bringing crypto back to its investment platform, but the company has done a great job of adding unique investment options, especially when it comes to private equity.

It's also worth noting that SoFi's brand awareness still isn't great, as the majority of Americans are unfamiliar with what the company does.

Will SoFi's stock price quadruple by 2030?

This is certainly an ambitious target (although to be fair, SoFi's stock price has already quadrupled since mid-2024). And there's a lot of execution risk when it comes to building brand awareness and becoming its users' primary financial institution. After all, online banking has been around for over two decades, and nobody has successfully disrupted the traditional banks with an online-only business model.

However, SoFi's management is making all the right moves, and as the ecosystem grows, it's entirely possible for SoFi to grow to several times its current size within the next several years. And I'm predicting that's exactly what will happen.

Matt Frankel has positions in Capital One Financial and SoFi Technologies. The Motley Fool recommends Capital One Financial. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.