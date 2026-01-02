Prediction: A Single Bitcoin Will Be Worth $150,000 in 1 Year

Key Points

Institutional adoption continues to be the No. 1 factor pushing Bitcoin higher.

If both Wall Street and the White House continue with their pro-crypto initiatives, the price of Bitcoin is likely to rise.

A splashy new move, such as the adoption of Bitcoin by a major Silicon Valley tech company, could propel Bitcoin higher.

10 stocks we like better than Bitcoin ›

At the beginning of 2025, nobody could have predicted this: Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) fell about 7% last year and is still trading well below the psychologically important $100,000 level.

Although market sentiment on crypto may have soured, there's no need to give up on Bitcoin. The world's largest cryptocurrency has never had back-to-back losing years, and there's reason to think that Bitcoin can return to form in 2026. In fact, I'm predicting that the price of Bitcoin will hit $150,000 in 2026, surpassing its all-time high of about $126,000.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Institutional adoption

The major catalyst for Bitcoin remains institutional adoption. Major financial institutions continue to embrace Bitcoin, and new steps are being taken to further integrate Bitcoin into the global financial system. Maybe Bitcoin has not yet gone fully mainstream, but it certainly has the attention of both Wall Street and the White House.

In 2026, this scale of institutional adoption is likely to pick up. It's probable that Wall Street banks will continue to roll out new financial products for their customers, including new financial derivatives that are designed to minimize the risk and volatility of holding Bitcoin. That should open the door further to risk-averse institutional investors currently on the fence about buying Bitcoin.

Moreover, Michael Saylor, founder and executive chairman of Strategy (NASDAQ: MSTR), continues to point out that "corporate participation" is at all-time highs. Simply stated, corporations are looking for new ways to add Bitcoin to their balance sheets. At the same time, smaller and medium-sized businesses are looking for ways to make Bitcoin part of their corporate business strategy.

On this front, the big move in 2026 could be the adoption of Bitcoin by a major tech company in Silicon Valley. That would fundamentally change the narrative around Bitcoin and help to persuade other companies to add Bitcoin to their balance sheets. A similar phenomenon happened in 2021 when Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) first embraced Bitcoin and bought the crypto.

At the same time, the Trump administration continues to make noise with its new pro-Bitcoin policies, including a new policy designed to make it easier to add Bitcoin to 401(k) plans.

One of the biggest moves came in March, with the creation of the U.S. Strategic Bitcoin Reserve. Although this reserve still only holds Bitcoin that has been seized or confiscated, it's possible that it might begin to actively accumulate Bitcoin next year.

If it does so, watch out. Other sovereign nations are likely to follow suit. Some have even speculated that large-scale buying of Bitcoin by the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve might set off a global Bitcoin arms race. That's almost guaranteed to send the price of Bitcoin soaring next year.

How high can Bitcoin go in 2026?

Given this rising pace of institutional adoption, JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) has suggested that Bitcoin might hit a price of $170,000 in 2026. And Tom Lee of Fundstrat has suggested that Bitcoin might soar all the way to $250,000.

But the bold $1 million price forecasts that were popular at the beginning of 2025 have disappeared for now. Notably, Cathie Wood of Ark Invest recently scaled back her $1.5 million Bitcoin price prediction, warning that stablecoins (i.e., digital currencies pegged 1-to-1 to the dollar or other assets) might be taking away any chance that Bitcoin will ever be used as a digital currency for everyday payments and transactions.

And online prediction markets also do not appear overly optimistic about Bitcoin next year. Right now, traders think that there's only a 14% chance that Bitcoin will clear the $200,000 hurdle last year.

I'm still optimistic that Bitcoin can increase in value by 70% to hit a price of $150,000 next year. The global macroeconomic outlook is almost certain to improve next year, and investors may finally be willing to embrace Bitcoin as a high-upside risk asset with a surprising amount of downside risk protection. If that's the case, then Bitcoin is going to hit $150,000 by the end of 2026.

Should you buy stock in Bitcoin right now?

Before you buy stock in Bitcoin, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Bitcoin wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $505,641!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,143,283!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 974% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 2, 2026.

JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Dominic Basulto has positions in Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin, JPMorgan Chase, and Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.