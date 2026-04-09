Prediction: Ripple's XRP Is a Buy Before 2027

Key Points

Ripple has pivoted to an ecosystem approach.

Institutional adoption could finally reach mass potential.

10 stocks we like better than XRP ›

It hasn't been a good year for investors in Ripple (CRYPTO: XRP). Since 2026 began, the valuation of XRP, its crypto asset, has plunged nearly 30%. From the highs set last summer, XRP has lost more than 60% of its value.

If you've been waiting for a pullback, this looks like your chance. There are two reasons in particular to think Ripple is a buy before 2027 begins.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

1. Ripple is finally evolving into a powerful ecosystem

For years, Ripple's clearest use case was as a crypto substitute to conventional payment systems like the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT), which was created in 1973 as a standardized way for banks to send money to one another across borders. Today, the network handles trillions of dollars in transaction volumes every day, and it's not the only payment network handling that much volume in daily transactions.

There was just one problem for Ripple: Getting traditional financial institutions to ditch a proven, controlled payment network for a novel crypto solution was never going to happen overnight. And despite a small but growing list of institutional partners, Ripple as a SWIFT replacement never quite took off in terms of real-world traction.

These challenges are why I'm glad to see Ripple focus more on building an ecosystem in recent years. Instead of a single purpose, it has rapidly expanded the potential uses of its technology by tying in other decentralized projects into its system.

Last year, for instance, it launched the XAO DAO: a community-driven funding mechanism that will financially support ways to build projects based on Ripple's settlement capabilities.

Over the coming years, we may grow to view Ripple as being closer to Ethereum, a project with a market cap several times greater than Ripple's.

2. Institutional adoption is no longer just hype

Ripple's ecosystem may finally solve one of the project's biggest historical challenges: institutional adoption. Financial institutions don't care about Ripple's decentralized philosophy or its on-paper capabilities. These late adopters typically want to see a network already scaled up and in-use with proven benefits. Ripple's ecosystem approach could help accelerate its timeline to achieving this.

This ecosystem can include multiple layers that financial institutions require for their adoption, like verification layers to prevent fraud and other financial crimes. Capabilities for traditional assets like exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to come on-chain would also be more useful within a greater ecosystem of applications. A multilayered ecosystem not only makes the Ripple network more attractive at scale but also introduces new pathways for initial adoption.

Crucially, Ripple also has the benefit of a much friendlier regulatory environment. It recently settled an investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). And there's also new legislation. A recent report in Forbes says that laws like the GENIUS Act (passed last year), along with progress in the Clarity Act, mean lawmakers and regulators are moving forward from debates about whether these ideas should exist to implementing them.

It's not totally clear yet whether Ripple can execute on its vision. But if it gains traction this year, it may be your last chance to buy XRP at a reasonable price, especially following the token's 27% decline year to date.

Should you buy stock in XRP right now?

Before you buy stock in XRP, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and XRP wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $536,003!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,116,248!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 946% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 190% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 9, 2026.

Ryan Vanzo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends XRP. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.