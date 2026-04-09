Prediction: QuantumScape (QS) Stock Is a Buy Before April 22

Key Points

QuantumScape’s stock has plummeted this year.

It’s a speculative stock, but investors shouldn’t ignore its potential catalysts.

10 stocks we like better than QuantumScape ›

QuantumScape (NASDAQ: QS), a developer of solid-state batteries for electric vehicles, has shed about 40% of its market value this year. It also trades 95% below its all-time high.

QuantumScape's solid-state batteries provide better thermal stability, shorter charging times, and higher charging capacities than lithium-ion batteries, which use liquid electrolytes. That technology sounds promising, but the company hasn't commercialized any of its products yet.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

QuantumScape's lack of meaningful revenue, steep losses, and high valuation spooked the bulls, and its shares crumbled as the macro headwinds drove investors toward safer stocks. But if you can stomach the near-term volatility, it might be smart to nibble on QuantumScape's stock before the company posts its second quarter earnings report on April 22.

What happened to QuantumScape over the past few years?

QuantumScape's QSE-5 battery, which it's co-developing with Volkswagen (OTC:VWAP.Y), has an energy density of 844 Wh/L (watt hours per liter) and can be rapidly charged from 10% to 80% in less than 15 minutes. Most lithium-ion batteries for EVs only have an average energy density of 300-700 Wh/L with a fast-charging time of 20 minutes to an hour.

QuantumScape originally planned to manufacture these batteries through a joint venture with Volkswagen, but it pivoted toward a less capital-intensive licensing model in 2024. It plans to license its battery technology to Volkswagen's battery subsidiary, PowerCo, and other automakers to generate a steady stream of higher-margin royalty and licensing revenues.

Over the past year, QuantumScape upgraded its older Raptor separator process to its newer Cobra process. That upgrade -- which improves its cell reliability, equipment productivity, and yields -- enables it to produce more samples for Volkswagen and other potential customers.

Why could QuantumScape be a buy before its next earnings report?

From 2026 to 2028, analysts expect QuantumScape's revenue to rise from less than $1 million to $544.5 million as it finally commercializes and licenses its first QSE-5 batteries. With a market cap of $3.86 billion, it looks reasonably valued at seven times its 2028 sales.

Therefore, if QuantumScape provides clearer updates regarding its B-sample (near-production testing cell) shipments, its Eagle Line pilot production line (for producing higher-volume samples), and new OEM partnerships during its nextearnings call its stock could rally. It could also reaffirm its previous expectation that its cash runway -- buoyed by Volkswagen's milestone payments -- will last through 2029, giving it enough time to scale its licensing business.

Nearly a fifth of QuantumScape's float was being shorted as of March 13. That percentage has likely risen over the past month as the macro headwinds intensified -- so any positive news might spark a short squeeze and drive its stock higher. QuantumScape is still a speculative stock, but I believe its long-term potential could outweigh its near-term risks.

Should you buy stock in QuantumScape right now?

Before you buy stock in QuantumScape, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and QuantumScape wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $536,003!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,116,248!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 946% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 190% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 9, 2026.

Leo Sun has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.