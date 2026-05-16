Prediction: This Quantum Computing Stock Will Be Up More Than 20% by the End of 2026

Key Points

Nvidia's approach to quantum artificial intelligence (AI) is to build hybrid environments featuring quantum models paired with existing GPU architectures.

Nvidia's new Ising model promises improved calibration and error correction in quantum systems.

Quantum computing represents a subtle catalyst for Nvidia's existing software and hardware ecosystem.

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Last month, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) unveiled a family of open-source artificial intelligence (AI) models designed to address calibration and error-correction challenges in quantum computing. Known as Ising, Nvidia's new toolkit helps make fragile qubits more usable by pairing them with the power of graphics processing units (GPUs).

The question smart investors are asking is not whether quantum computing matters, but how Nvidia's expanding ecosystem positions the company to capture more value as investment in AI infrastructure accelerates.

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Why do investors care about quantum computing?

Today's generative AI models devour vast amounts of computing power. However, some quantum enthusiasts believe that certain applications -- molecular simulation in drug discovery or complex optimization in logistics and financial modeling -- can scale better on quantum hardware.

In essence, quantum systems are not a replacement for traditional AI platforms, but rather an accelerator. Nvidia's vision is to create a hybrid future in which quantum processors handle complex tasks while GPUs handle the heavy workload of training and inference.

Nvidia is expanding its role in the quantum computing landscape

Nvidia found that Ising's calibration model can automate processor tuning, reducing a task that once took days down to hours. Moreover, its decoding models deliver real-time error correction up to 2.5 times faster and 3 times more accurately than legacy methods such as PyMatching.

Ising's tools run on Nvidia GPUs, integrate natively with the company's CUDA-Q software, and are stitched together via the NVQLink interconnect. By anchoring Ising to its hardware and software stack, Nvidia ensures that advances in quantum capabilities fuel further demand for its GPU architectures and data center services. This strategy helps Nvidia turn yet another AI opportunity, quantum machines, into a natural tailwind for its existing infrastructure.

Nvidia's path to more upside in 2026

Realistically, quantum computing is not a near-term catalyst for Nvidia. The addressable market remains modest, as quantum hardware remains experimental. Nevertheless, the Ising launch highlights something meaningful: Quantum technology is becoming another growth vector extending Nvidia's multifaceted AI infrastructure engine.

Demand for Blackwell and Rubin GPUs shows no signs of slowing as hyperscalers and sovereign governments accelerate AI factory build-outs. Meanwhile, CUDA's software helps lock developers into Nvidia's ecosystem.

Expansions into areas such as robotics, connectivity networks, autonomous systems, and enterprise workflows broaden Nvidia's addressable market. These forces, in combination with the long-term optionality of hybrid quantum-GPU systems, support sustained growth for Nvidia in the AI infrastructure age.

I predict that by year's end, Nvidia shares will reach $280. At current levels, my forecast represents roughly 20% upside to Nvidia stock. My outlook bakes in AI infrastructure as Nvidia's primary driver while treating quantum AI as a high-conviction call option that keeps the company ahead of competitors.

I think Nvidia is in a position to continue generating data center revenue growth between 70% and 80% year over year, while maintaining a steady gross margin around 75%. Reasonable multiple expansion should be in store as investors price in new catalysts.

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Adam Spatacco has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.