Prediction: Palantir Technologies Could Surge by 1,345% in the Next 10 Years

As of this writing, Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) stock has dropped more than 35% from its all-time high.

But this is no time to panic. Indeed, it's time to double down.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

I believe shares of Palantir could gain more than 1,300% from their current level (as of this writing on March 13). Here's why.

It's all about the long game

First off, let me explain why I chose a gain of 1,345%. Based on its market cap, $186 billion, a gain of 1,345% would result in Palantir's market cap rising to $2.5 trillion.

Currently, there are only three American companies with market caps above $2.5 trillion:

Apple ($3.1 trillion)

Microsoft ($2.8 trillion)

Nvidia ($2.8 trillion)

However, in 10 years, I would suggest there will be more. Many more.

For example, 10 years ago, Facebook parent Meta Platforms was a $217 billion company. As of this writing, its value stands at $1.5 trillion. A few weeks ago, at its market peak, its value was nearly $1.9 trillion.

META Market Cap data by YCharts

The lesson? Innovative companies grow very large -- and can do so very quickly.

Palantir could become the next great technology company

Palantir, like Meta 10 years ago, is a company that is growing by leaps and bounds. As of its most recent quarter (the three months ending on Dec. 31, 2024), Palantir's revenue growth stood at 36%. That's outstanding growth and, if it were to continue at the same pace, it would mean the company's overall revenue would double in slightly over two years.

Similarly, Palantir's customer base is exploding. The company's overall customer count expanded by 43% from a year earlier. Even on a quarter-to-quarter basis, Palantir's customer growth is red-hot. In just 90 business days, the company's customer count grew by 13%.

In short, organizations are lining up to see what Palantir's AI platform can do to help drive sales, improve customer satisfaction, and reduce costs. Crucially, we remain in the very early innings when it comes to AI-driven improvements in the private sector. Much of Palantir's early sources of revenue were from government organizations -- primarily defense and intelligence agencies. Now, however, the company is rapidly expanding its commercial business.

This expansion into the private sector could keep Palantir's revenue growth in the double digits for years to come. That, in turn, could be the fuel that powers Palantir to a market cap above $2.5 trillion a decade from now.

Palantir remains a long-term buy-and-hold candidate

To be clear, there are risks to owning shares of Palantir, just like any other stock. Most notably, Palantir stock is volatile. In recent weeks, shares have fallen more than 36% from their all-time high. Nevertheless, for long-term investors, these types of pullbacks are to be expected. Moreover, they're actually welcome. When a red-hot stock corrects, savvy investors assess the situation and determine whether the breakdown is due to market conditions or a fundamental change to a company's business prospects.

In the case of Palantir, I believe the company's prospects remain solid. And, therefore, I view this pullback as a buying opportunity for the buy-and-hold investor.

Should you invest $1,000 in Palantir Technologies right now?

Before you buy stock in Palantir Technologies, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Palantir Technologies wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $745,726!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 17, 2025

Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Jake Lerch has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.