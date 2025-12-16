Prediction: Nvidia Will Become a $15 Trillion Company in 2030

Key Points

Nvidia remains the dominant AI accelerator company, and its growth rate far surpasses industry averages.

A natural slowing process and rising competition could temper growth expectations.

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has continually surpassed market expectations. Over the last three years, the stock has come out of nowhere to become the world's largest company as measured by market cap.

Even though it pulled back after reaching the $5 trillion market cap milestone, the recent $4.4 trillion market cap is massive by any measure.

Despite that retreat, Nvidia stock is likely on track to reach $15 trillion, and that may be a conservative estimate. Here's why Nvidia achieving such a market cap makes sense.

The path to $15 trillion

Indeed, predicting an increase of more than threefold in five years is aggressive for any stock, though it has risen more than 1,400% since its low in October 2022. At that 2022 low, Nvidia's market cap was about $290 billion, a considerable size but a small fraction of Apple's and Microsoft's, companies it has since surpassed. In terms of market cap, Nvidia was not in uncharted territory until becoming the first $4 trillion company.

Today, that same amount of growth would take it to around $67 trillion, an unlikely goal even for Nvidia. Still, the path to $15 trillion is more realistic, and here's why.

According to Grand View Research, the AI chip market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29% through 2030. From $4.4 trillion, a 29% growth rate over five years would take the company to around $15.7 trillion.

That estimate may seem conservative because, at least for now, Nvidia is far surpassing that growth rate. In the first nine months of fiscal 2026 (ended Oct. 26), the company's $148 billion in revenue grew by 62%.

Why the relatively "conservative" prediction makes sense

Assuming Nvidia stock can maintain that level of growth, it would theoretically reach $15 trillion in approximately 2.5 years. Nonetheless, investors have many reasons to temper growth expectations.

For one, such revenue growth rates tend not to be sustainable and slow over time. This is affecting Nvidia, as one year ago, it grew its revenue by 94%, well above the current 62% growth rate. That slowing will probably continue, meaning investors should expect growth rates to more closely resemble the predicted CAGR over time.

The same trend is true for its valuation. This may have already happened to some degree, as its P/E ratio of 45 is arguably low for such a fast-growing company. Still, over time, valuations tend to reflect market averages more closely. If the valuation gets compressed to the current S&P 500 average P/E ratio of 31, that would significantly slow the stock's growth.

Finally, competition is increasing. For now, Nvidia controls an estimated 80% of the AI chip market, according to estimates by Susquehanna. However, its competitors have ramped up investments to claim some of this market share.

Right now, the competitor most likely to succeed is AMD. Companies like Microsoft, Meta Platforms, and Oracle already use AMD's accelerators.

Additionally, AMD has boasted that its MI450 will surpass the performance of Nvidia's upcoming Vera Rubin processors. If that claim proves true, Nvidia's growth could dramatically slow to the point that a $15 trillion market cap prediction becomes more realistic.

Investors will likely know over the next year how well the MI450 competes with Vera Rubin. Furthermore, five years is a long time, so investors also have to take into account what cannot be predicted, a fact that should temper investor expectations.

Nvidia in five years

Considering today's perspective, a $15 trillion market cap for Nvidia in five years is realistic and could be considered conservative.

Indeed, if Nvidia could maintain its current growth rate for five years, its market cap would reach far more than $15 trillion. Nonetheless, investors have many reasons to expect growth that more closely resembles the industry CAGR.

Over time, Nvidia's revenue growth rate is almost certain to slow. Moreover, its P/E ratio is likely to fall, and competition from AMD and others could cut into its growth rate and market share.

Nvidia remains the market leader in AI accelerators, and that is unlikely to change. While a $15 trillion market cap in five years represents a significant slowdown, it would probably still leave shareholders with market-beating returns.

