Prediction: Nvidia Will Be Worth $10 Trillion by 2030. Here's Why.

Key Points Nvidia should continue to dominate the data center market for years to come.

AI advances could drive increased demand for the company's GPUs.

Nvidia also has big opportunities in newer markets, including robotics.

10 stocks we like better than Nvidia ›

Five years ago, only four companies had market caps of $1 trillion or more. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) wasn't one of them. In fact, it wasn't even close: The GPU maker's market cap was a little over $300 billion back then.

How times have changed. Today, Nvidia ranks as the world's largest company with a massive market cap of over $4 trillion after its stock skyrocketed more than 13 times over. I don't expect that we'll see that kind of return over the next five years. However, I predict that Nvidia will be worth $10 trillion by 2030. Here's why.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

1. Continued data center dominance

Perhaps most importantly, I think that Nvidia will continue to dominate the data center market. Yes, Nvidia faces multiple challengers. However, I don't look for any of them to dethrone the company this decade (and probably not in the next decade, either). Nvidia has two key factors working to its advantage.

First, the company's CUDA platform, which allows GPUs to be used in parallel processing for non-graphics applications, is so widely used that it gives Nvidia a formidable moat. The switching costs would be quite high for developers to convert their artificial intelligence (AI) models to chips made by other companies.

Second, Nvidia is investing heavily in staying No. 1 in the data center market. The company's Blackwell GPU architecture is its most powerful yet. Nvidia plans to roll out new chips each year. I don't think the competition will be able to keep up with the company's rapid pace of innovation.

2. Greater GPU demand as AI advances

I also predict greater demand for Nvidia's GPUs as AI advances. We're already in the early stages of several AI advances that could provide nice tailwinds for Nvidia.

For example, agentic AI remains in its infancy. But this technology, which uses AI to perform tasks with minimal oversight, holds tremendous potential in customer service, cybersecurity, financial planning, technical support, and other areas.

Personalized AI that adapts to users is another likely advance that could boost demand for Nvidia's GPUs. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman recently stated that enhancing memory to make ChatGPT more personalized is a key goal for GPT-6.

Most of the AI focus so far has been in data centers. However, Nvidia could also have a big opportunity in edge AI, where AI runs on local devices. The company already markets its Jetson Nano for edge AI.

I can't leave out the possibility of major breakthroughs in artificial general intelligence (AGI), either. Some experts believe that AGI might be available by 2030. If so, Nvidia will likely be a big winner from an AGI gold rush.

3. Expanding market opportunities

Nvidia has expanded into new markets in recent years. Several of those efforts will pay off handsomely by the end of the decade, in my view.

I agree with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's statement at the company's annual shareholder meeting in June that robotics is Nvidia's largest opportunity after AI. Nvidia has understandably made robotics development a top priority.

I also suspect that Nvidia could enjoy tremendous growth in the autonomous vehicle market. The company's Drive platform is already used by a long list of partners, with major carmakers on the list including BYD (OTC: BYDD.F) (OTC: BYDDY), GM (NYSE: GM), Hyundai, Toyota (NYSE: TM), and Volvo (OTC: VLVL.Y).

4. The numbers work

Finally, I predict that Nvidia will be worth $10 trillion by 2030 because the numbers work.

Wall Street estimates that the company will generate around $200 billion in revenue this year. If Nvidia maintains its current price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 25.5, it would need revenue of roughly $392 billion to reach a market cap of $10 trillion. That would require a revenue compound annual growth rate of roughly 14.4%. Nvidia's revenue is currently growing nearly four times that rate.

To be sure, I expect Nvidia's revenue growth will slow somewhat. I also won't be surprised if the stock's P/S multiple dips. However, both could happen and still allow Nvidia's market cap to increase to $10 trillion within the next five years. With all the growth drivers discussed earlier, I don't think my prediction is going too far out on a limb.

Should you invest $1,000 in Nvidia right now?

Before you buy stock in Nvidia, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Nvidia wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $670,781!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,023,752!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,052% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 185% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 25, 2025

Keith Speights has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends BYD Company and General Motors. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.