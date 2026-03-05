Prediction: Nvidia Stock Will Soar to This Price in 2026

Key Points

Nvidia's median target price among Wall Street analysts implies 47% upside, but I think the stock will deliver even bigger gains in the remaining months of 2026.

Nvidia has a durable competitive advantage in artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure because it pairs superior hardware with an unrivaled ecosystem of software development tools.

Nvidia's revenue growth has accelerated in two consecutive quarters, and the company expects revenue growth to accelerate once again in the current quarter.

10 stocks we like better than Nvidia ›

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been a cornerstone of the artificial intelligence (AI) trade since ChatGPT was released more than three years ago. The semiconductor company's share price has increased 1,160% since January 2023, and Wall Street still views the stock as deeply undervalued today.

Among 69 analysts that follow the company, the median target price is $265 per share, implying a 47% upside from its current share price of $180. But Wall Street has consistently underestimated how much money hyperscalers will spend on AI infrastructure, so I think Nvidia is headed even higher in the remaining months of 2026.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Here's what investors should know.

Nvidia has a durable competitive advantage in AI infrastructure

Nvidia is the market leader in data center graphics processing units (GPUs) and high-speed networking equipment, both of which are critical to artificial intelligence (AI). The company has been so successful both because it builds superior hardware and because it has developed an extensive software ecosystem that streamlines the development of GPU-accelerated applications.

To elaborate, Nvidia develops rack-scale computing platforms that bring together CPUs, GPUs, and networking gear. That full-stack strategy lets the company optimize performance and power efficiency at the system level rather than the component level. Importantly, Nvidia is the only company that offers AI networking solutions that merge multiple chips, racks, and even separate AI data centers into a single compute platform.

Additionally, Nvidia has spent two decades building its CUDA platform, which comprises hundreds of code libraries, application frameworks, and pre-trained models. Those tools address a broad range of software development use cases, from recommender systems and content generation to autonomous vehicles and robots.

Here's the big picture: Nvidia systems routinely set performance records when evaluated across AI training and inference tasks, but the company is truly formidable because it combines superior hardware with a rich software ecosystem that accelerates developer workflows. As a result, Nvidia systems generally have a lower total cost of ownership despite having a very expensive price tag, which gives the company a durable competitive advantage.

Nvidia stock could soar 58% to $285 per share by December 2026

Nvidia reported strong financial results in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, which ended in January. Revenue rose 73% to $68 billion, the second straight acceleration, and the company guided for another acceleration in the first quarter. Meanwhile, gross margin expanded by 2 percentage points, and non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) earnings increased 82% to $1.62 per diluted share.

Going forward, Nvidia is well positioned to maintain its momentum. Grand View Research estimates the data center GPU market will grow at 35% annually through 2033, while the data center networking market expands at 17% annually over the same period. That gives Nvidia a good shot at growing sales 25%-plus annually for the foreseeable future. But its opportunities also extend beyond the data center.

Every major original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and service provider that is developing an autonomous driving platform uses Nvidia technology. CFO Colette Kress told analysts that the market will require orders of magnitude more compute as it continues to expand. Indeed, CEO Jensen Huang has previously estimated AI infrastructure spending will reach $3 trillion to $4 trillion annually by 2030.

Nvidia stock currently trades at 38 times earnings, a cheap valuation for a company whose adjusted earnings are projected to increase by 51% annually through fiscal 2028. If Nvidia maintains its current valuation multiple through December and meets Wall Street's consensus earnings estimates along the way, its share price could hit $285 by the end of the year.

My prediction implies 58% upside from the current share price of $180. But Nvidia is still a smart long-term investment even if the stock falls short of that target.

Should you buy stock in Nvidia right now?

Before you buy stock in Nvidia, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Nvidia wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $526,889!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,103,743!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 947% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 192% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 5, 2026.

Trevor Jennewine has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.