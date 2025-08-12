Prediction: Nvidia Stock Will Be Worth This Much by the End of 2025

Key Points Nvidia stock experienced an intense sell-off earlier this year, driven by uncertainty around tariffs and competition in China.

Rising infrastructure spending by its largest customers suggests that demand remains strong across the artificial intelligence (AI) landscape.

Despite a strong rebound over the last few months, valuation trends suggest that emerging AI opportunities may not be fully reflected in the share price yet.

10 stocks we like better than Nvidia ›

This year has been an emotional roller coaster for shareholders of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). Following the news of new tariffs, in combination with intensifying competition in China, the company's shares plummeted by as much as 30% earlier this year, wiping out nearly $1 trillion in market value.

Such precipitous declines may have suggested that Nvidia's best days were in the rearview mirror, but the stock's more recent performance says otherwise.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

As of Aug. 7, it had rebounded by 93% from its 2025 lows and now has a market capitalization of $4.4 trillion, making it the most valuable company in the world.

With such strong momentum fueling the stock to new highs, is it too late to invest in Nvidia? Read on to find out.

Big tech is spending big bucks on Nvidia's chips

Nvidia's largest source of revenue is its computing and networking business. This segment comprises the company's data center services and highly coveted graphics processing units (GPUs).

A good way to gauge the health of its business is to look at spending on artificial intelligence (AI). The chart below illustrates capital expenditures over the last three years for cloud hyperscalers Amazon, Microsoft, and Alphabet, along with social media company Meta Platforms.

These "Magnificent Seven" companies prove that accelerating AI infrastructure spending is a powerful tailwind for Nvidia's chip empire.

Beyond the usual tech titan suspects, rising adoption of cloud infrastructure services from Oracle -- as well as neocloud platforms such as Nebius Group and CoreWeave -- offer another source for GPU demand, especially for Nvidia's latest Blackwell architecture. Neoclouds are gaining interest at the moment as they offer flexible software-hardware stacks in the form of high-performance computing (HPC) services and access to GPU clusters via cloud-based infrastructures.

New opportunities are emerging

Over the last few years, investors have repeatedly heard pundits chirp about the importance of data centers in powering generative AI development. This point is valid, but I think many investors are missing the broader picture when it comes to the evolution of AI infrastructure spending.

A new phase of AI adoption involves sophisticated workloads across robotics, autonomous driving, and quantum computing. Companies such as Alphabet and Tesla are beginning to monetize their autonomous vehicles, while Microsoft, Alphabet, and Amazon are all developing their own custom quantum computing chips.

Nvidia has just started to scale up its chips and CUDA software platform across these emerging opportunities. Given the company's existing deep integration with big tech, I'm optimistic that its product suite will still be crucial in future, more-advanced AI development.

What will Nvidia stock be worth by the end of 2025?

The chart below illustrates the company's forward price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple throughout the AI revolution.

Given the trends cited above, the forward P/E range between 24 and 30 could be seen as a support zone or valuation floor for Nvidia. Each time its forward P/E dipped into this range, the stock has rebounded strongly. To me, this suggests that investors still see robust long-term growth for the company despite occasional fleeting periods of souring sentiment.

I think these valuation trends subtly imply that the market could be underestimating the full breadth of Nvidia's ubiquitous platform. Despite the company's influence across AI infrastructure, many investors still view it purely through the lens of a semiconductor business. As these new opportunities are realized, I think the stock is well positioned for a prolonged breakout -- similar to the initial wave of AI-driven enthusiasm a couple of years ago.

Although its forward P/E is fast-approaching prior highs, I think there is a solid case to be made that the company is positioned for further valuation expansion and could reach or exceed historical levels. My logic is that the monetization potential of future opportunities in robotics, autonomous vehicles, and quantum computing is still taking shape and not yet fully priced into the stock by investors.

If Nvidia's current forward P/E expands to levels congruent with prior highs by the end of the year, the stock could blow past the $200 price point and reach closer to $220 -- implying an increase between 10% and 20% over current price levels. For this reason, I think Nvidia stock will be trading significantly higher by the end of the year than where it is today.

Should you invest $1,000 in Nvidia right now?

Before you buy stock in Nvidia, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Nvidia wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $653,427!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,119,863!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,060% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 182% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 11, 2025

Adam Spatacco has positions in Alphabet, Amazon, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Tesla. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia, Oracle, and Tesla. The Motley Fool recommends Nebius Group and recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.