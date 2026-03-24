Prediction: The Next Phase of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Won't Be About Chips. Here are the Stocks That Win in 2026.

Key Points

Artificial intelligence is really just a high-powered computer program.

AI uses a huge amount of electricity.

Building out the AI backbone will drive significant electricity demand.

10 stocks we like better than NextEra Energy ›

Artificial intelligence (AI) is likely to change the world as we know it. That's the headline that has had investors enthralled with AI chipmakers like Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and AI service companies like SoundHound (NASDAQ: SOUN). However, in reality, AI is just a fancy computer program. Those programs won't run without a reliable power source.

And that is why long-term investors looking to ride the AI wave will probably find more mundane businesses like Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP)(NYSE: BEPC), NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE), and Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) of interest. Here's what you need to know about these power providers as 2026 unfolds.

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Brookfield Renewable already has big partners

Brookfield Renewable is working with Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Google to supply them with a combined 13.5 gigawatts of clean energy for their AI expansion plans. Brookfield Renewable is uniquely positioned to do that because it produces solar, wind, and hydroelectric power. It also has its fingers in energy storage and nuclear power. Moreover, it has operations in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia. Basically, it can be a vital clean energy partner just about anywhere in the world and with just about any power source that a customer wants.

The distribution has increased at a healthy 5% per year over the past decade. Management believes that it will spend up to $10 billion on growth projects over the next five years, helping to grow the distribution by 5% to 9% a year. AI is going to be a big part of the demand story driving that distribution growth.

If you are a dividend investor looking to tap into the AI revolution, Brookfield Renewable could be a good fit for you. The partnership share class has a 5% yield, and the corporate share class has a 4% yield. They represent the same business and have the same dividend; the yield difference is because there is higher demand for the corporate share class from institutional investors.

NextEra Energy is a mix of two businesses

NextEra Energy owns one of the largest regulated electric utilities in the United States. That is the reliable business foundation on which the company has built one of the world's largest solar and wind power businesses. NextEra's foundation is a slow-and-steady grower, while its clean energy operation has been its growth engine. Dividend investors have benefited from over 25 years of annual dividend growth.

Looking forward, NextEra Energy expects growing electricity demand to support earnings growth of 8% a year through 2035. That, in turn, will allow the company to raise the dividend at a pace of around 6% a year through at least 2028. If you are a conservative investor, the combination of a regulated utility with a fast-growing clean energy business might be a good fit for you. The dividend yield is currently around 2.8%.

Bloom Energy is a growth stock

Bloom Energy is only appropriate for aggressive growth investors. The company's stock is up more than 500% over the past year. However, it has a $20 billion backlog because demand for energy is outstripping the utility sector's ability to provide it. Bloom Energy is uniquely positioned to benefit because it makes solid oxide fuel cell systems in a factory and then delivers them to where they are needed, on or off the grid.

What's interesting here is that Bloom Energy's backlog is a mixture of parts and services. Every system it sells comes with a service contract that provides an annuity-like income stream. If you have a growth focus, this company looks poised to continue expanding its business for years to come. Just go in knowing that you are likely paying a premium price, so you need to believe that Bloom Energy will, in fact, grow into its current valuation and keep going.

AI is the future, which means electricity is vital

You can't have AI without electricity, which means that the build-out of AI will require the build-out of electricity production. That fact should start to take center stage in 2026. Brookfield Renewable, NextEra Energy, and Bloom Energy are all positioned to help supply that power in clean and reliable ways.

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Reuben Gregg Brewer has positions in Brookfield Renewable Partners. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bloom Energy, Microsoft, NextEra Energy, Nvidia, and SoundHound AI. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Renewable and Brookfield Renewable Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.