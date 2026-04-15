Prediction: Microsoft Stock Will Soar After April 29

Key Points

Expect Microsoft's cloud business to deliver impressive growth again.

Shares of the tech giant are trading at a valuation level rarely seen.

10 stocks we like better than Microsoft ›

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) has had a rough few months. The stock is down over 30% from its all-time high, and has seen a much deeper sell-off than most of its peers. However, I think there could be a turnaround coming.

On April 29, investors will get the next round of news from Microsoft regarding the current state of its business -- that is, its fiscal 2026's third quarter (ended March 31). I think the results from that report could be exactly what Microsoft needs to turn its fortunes around, making the stock a no-brainer buy right now.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

What's going to be in the report?

The reality is that Microsoft doesn't really need anything particularly special in its report; it just needs to keep the status quo.

During Q2 (ended Dec. 31, 2025), Microsoft delivered excellent results, with its revenue rising 17% powered specifically higher by higher revenue from Azure, which rose 39%. Azure is Microsoft's cloud computing platform, and has become the go-to partner for building and developing AI models. As this segment of Microsoft's business grows, it shows that Microsoft is still in the middle of the AI build-out and making a ton of money from it, too.

So, as long as Microsoft delivers solid revenue numbers (Wall Street believes Microsoft will report 16% growth), and Azure continues to deliver strong growth, I don't think there's anything that will keep the stock down. The reality is that the stock is so cheap right now that it doesn't really have anywhere to go but up.

The most widely used valuation metric is the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio. It's not always the best choice for certain situations, but with a mature company like Microsoft, I think it's fairly appropriate. From this standpoint, Microsoft trades for 23.3 times earnings. Just last year, it traded for nearly 40. Now, I'm not going to argue that Microsoft was worth 40 times earnings, but I think 23 times earnings is far too cheap.

The S&P 500 trades for 24.5 times earnings, so it's already cheaper than the broader market. Two of its peers, Alphabet and Apple, trade for 29.2 and 33 times earnings, respectively. I'd argue that Microsoft deserves a 30 P/E multiple, which indicates substantial upside from the stock.

Will Microsoft recover that all in one day? I doubt it. But could its stock pop 10% on a solid earnings report? I think that's entirely possible, as Microsoft's stock is truly valued at a dirt cheap level.

Should you buy stock in Microsoft right now?

Before you buy stock in Microsoft, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Microsoft wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $573,160!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,204,712!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,002% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 15, 2026.

Keithen Drury has positions in Alphabet and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Apple, and Microsoft and is short shares of Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.