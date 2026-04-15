Prediction: Micron Will Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2030

Key Points

Memory demand is likely to remain robust over the next five years, driven by AI data centers.

This favorable environment will be a tailwind for Micron Technology, helping it deliver remarkable earnings growth.

Micron's valuation suggests the market hasn't yet baked in the company's terrific growth potential into its stock price.

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Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) has seen its market capitalization surge in the past year, driven by a sixfold increase in its stock price amid tremendous demand for its memory chips used in artificial intelligence (AI) data center accelerators.

Micron's stunning surge has brought its market cap to $490 billion. While there have been a few concerns about the company's ability to keep growing at the red-hot pace it has been clocking over the past year, there is a solid chance it will enter the trillion-dollar market cap club by 2030.

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Let's look at the reasons that make that likely.

The demand for memory chips will remain solid for the next five years

Micron stock was recently rattled by Google's TurboQuant algorithm, which the tech giant claims can compress the memory needed to train AI models. However, Google's algorithm could actually increase memory demand if it reaches the production stage, and the company decides to make it generally available to competitors.

In addition, the demand for memory chips in AI data centers is so strong that other markets report a major supply crunch. Sales of personal computers are expected to drop by 11% this year, according to market research firm IDC. A similar scenario is unfolding in the smartphone and tablet markets.

Meanwhile, the high-bandwidth memory (HBM) that's used in AI data centers is also sold out for 2026. Micron's peer, SK Hynix, predicts that the HBM market could increase at an annual rate of 30% through 2030, suggesting that PCs and smartphones are likely to be short of memory chips, as it takes time to bring additional manufacturing capacity online.

So the favorable demand-supply environment for memory chips is likely to persist over the next five years, paving the way for further growth in Micron's revenue and earnings.

Micron could easily join the trillion-dollar club

The market hasn't rewarded Micron duly for its stupendous growth. Micron stock trades at less than 20 times earnings, while the forward earnings multiple of 7 is even more attractive. The tech-laden Nasdaq-100 index has a forward earnings multiple of 23.6. If Micron trades at that multiple after a year and its earnings hit consensus expectations of $97.94 per share in fiscal 2027 (which will begin in September this year), its stock price could jump to $2,311.

That would be a 5.4x increase from the current stock price. Micron has a market cap of $481 billion, which means it can enter the trillion-dollar club well before 2030. In fact, it could become a multitrillion-dollar stock in five years, given the solid prospects of the memory market, which is why you should consider buying this AI stock while it trades at an attractive valuation.

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Harsh Chauhan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet and Micron Technology. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.