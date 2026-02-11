Prediction: Micron Stock Could Soar as AI Memory Demand Explodes

Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) is riding an AI-fueled memory boom that is driving explosive revenue growth, rising margins, and long-term opportunity. If AI demand continues accelerating, Micron's earnings power could be far higher than the market expects.

Stock prices used were the market prices of Feb. 2, 2026. The video was published on Feb. 8, 2026.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 920%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 11, 2026.

Rick Orford has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Micron Technology. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Rick Orford is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link, they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.