Prediction: May 5 Will Be a Huge Day for Palantir's Stock

Key Points

Palantir's revenue growth has been downright incredible.

The stock carries an expensive premium.

10 stocks we like better than Palantir Technologies ›

Palantir (NASDAQ: PLTR) is one of the more popular artificial intelligence stocks. This makes sense, as it has been in the AI industry for longer than most, has phenomenal growth, and sees heavy usage in both commercial and government sectors. However, its stock hasn't had the greatest 2026. While many AI stocks are at or near all-time highs, Palantir's stock has fallen around 20% so far in 2026. From its all-time high set in October 2025, it's down over 30%.

That makes investors ask a lot of questions, especially considering how flawless Palantir's execution has been. Investors are going to get some answers regarding the state of Palantir's business after the market closes on May 4, making May 5 potentially a huge day for Palantir's stock. But what's in store?

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Palantir has a premium valuation to grow into

Palantir got its start as an AI-powered data analytics company, but has morphed into one that deploys AI agents to analyze the same data and either act autonomously with the information or give that information to its human counterparts so they can make a better-informed decision.

Demand for its product has been insatiable, and in Palantir's most recent quarter, it delivered 70% year-over-year revenue growth. The highlight of Palantir's quarter was U.S. commercial growth of 137% year over year. There is clearly high demand for Palantir's products, and it's also generating a massive profit, with Q4's profit margin coming in at 43%.

With those figures, you'd expect Palantir to be at an all-time high, but that doesn't give investors the full picture. Palantir was (and still is) an AI darling. It was widely owned by many investors, and the valuation is still incredibly high for its performance. Right now, Palantir trades for a jaw-dropping 223 times earnings and 107 times forward earnings estimates

This isn't a tech stock trading for 200+ times earnings as it works on achieving maximum profitability. Palantir has already hit that level, so this is just pure, premium valuation. For reference, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), the hands-down AI leader, growing at a similar pace and a similar profit margin, trades for 44 times trailing earnings and 26 times forward earnings estimates.

That's a far more reasonable price tag, and for Palantir to achieve that, it would have to reach 5 times its current net income. Those are some high expectations. If Palantir's earnings are average to below average on May 4, expect the stock to get crushed on May 5. If its earnings beat expectations (as Palantir often does), the stock still may have a neutral to bad day, as the expectations are massive. I think May 5 will be a huge day for Palantir stock, and I'd argue there are better AI stocks to invest in.

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Keithen Drury has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia and Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.