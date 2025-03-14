Prediction: Lucid Group Will Soar Over the Next 3 Years. Here's 1 Reason Why.

It's been a tough few weeks for electric vehicle (EV) stocks like Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID), with the company's shares suddenly losing nearly 40% of their value. Many high-growth businesses have seen their valuations shrink in 2025, and Lucid has been no exception. The company's CEO also recently departed after a 12-year stint, making this story even more complicated.

But if you're looking for investments that offer maximum growth upside despite added risk, Lucid could be for you. And there's one reason in particular to get excited.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Lucid's growth rates are about to explode

Last quarter, Lucid had surprisingly good results. Deliveries met guidance, with annual revenue topping $800 million. But the real excitement lies ahead, with deliveries expected to nearly double over the next 12 months.

Following the correction, shares now trade at 6.3 times sales -- a premium valuation no doubt, but entirely reasonable for a company expected to grow sales at nearly 100% annually.

What is fueling Lucid's sale surge? Earlier this year, the company introduced its Gravity SUV platform, roughly similar to Tesla's Model X. This doubled the company's luxury lineup, and 2025 will be all about getting more and more of these vehicles to market. As Lucid's departing CEO said, the company is now "laser focused' on ramping up production of the Gravity.

There's one other growth catalyst to be excited about, and that's the release of new midsize vehicles capable of tapping the mass market. Tesla's sales surged in the years following the introduction of its Model 3 and Model Y, and Lucid is aiming to do the same over the next three years with its mass-market models, whose details are still largely under wraps.

Is there a lot of risk investing in a company with high capital expenditures and a newly departed CEO? Absolutely. But Lucid's biggest days are likely still ahead of it, and the recent correction may have provided a clear buying opportunity for aggressive growth investors willing to stay patient over the next few years.

Don’t miss this second chance at a potentially lucrative opportunity

Ever feel like you missed the boat in buying the most successful stocks? Then you’ll want to hear this.

On rare occasions, our expert team of analysts issues a “Double Down” stock recommendation for companies that they think are about to pop. If you’re worried you’ve already missed your chance to invest, now is the best time to buy before it’s too late. And the numbers speak for themselves:

Nvidia: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, you’d have $300,143 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, !* Apple: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, you’d have $41,138 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, !* Netflix: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2004, you’d have $495,976!*

Right now, we’re issuing “Double Down” alerts for three incredible companies, and there may not be another chance like this anytime soon.

Continue »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 10, 2025

Ryan Vanzo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.