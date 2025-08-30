Prediction: IonQ Stock Will Soar Over the Next 5 Years. Here's 1 Reason Why

Key Points IonQ's approach differs from many of its competitors.

The trapped ion technique has advantages in accuracy and cost.

10 stocks we like better than IonQ ›

IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) is one of the top quantum computing stocks, and many investors are bullish on its long-term outlook. Its stock has already been quite the success story, rising over 200% since the start of 2024. However, that return is nothing compared to where it could go if IonQ develops a winning quantum computing product.

The biggest reason I think IonQ can soar over the next few years is its quantum computing approach, which is less cost-intensive than that of some of its competitors. Because it could be cheaper to deploy and scale, it could give IonQ a massive advantage over its competitors, allowing it to capture a market that IonQ estimates could be worth $87 billion by 2035.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

IonQ is going up against some stiff competition

The quantum computing space is highly competitive. There are several small, pure-play quantum computing firms that are looking to establish themselves, as well as established tech players seeking to develop the technology. Some of the most notable names in the big tech world are Microsoft, Alphabet, and IBM, although there are many more. These companies have resources that the quantum computing startups can only dream of, which immediately puts companies like IonQ at a disadvantage.

However, David versus Goliath stories exist for a reason, and IonQ has a few tricks up its sleeve that could propel it to quantum computing supremacy.

IonQ's approach differs from that of many of its competitors. Instead of using a superconducting approach that involves cooling a particle down to near absolute zero, an energy-intensive and expensive process, it employs the trapped ion approach, which can be performed at room temperature. This significantly reduces a substantial portion of its operating costs, making quantum computing viable for commercial applications. Furthermore, the trapped ion approach allows each qubit to be connected to every other qubit in the system, enabling it to achieve best-in-class fidelity. IonQ even holds world records in quantum computing fidelity.

The primary downside of the trapped ion approach is that its gate speed is slower than that of superconducting quantum computers. So, while one approach may be faster, the other is more accurate and cheaper. I believe this could be a significant advantage for the company and potentially lead to IonQ's stock soaring substantially over the next few years.

But what kind of returns can investors expect?

Quantum computing applications are endless

While competitors in the quantum computing realm are adamant that 2030 will be the turning point for quantum computing deployment, the reality is that it may not come to fruition. Traditional computing can already handle arduous workloads, so the commercial viability verdict for quantum computing remains to be seen.

However, quantum computing excels in computations where there are multiple outcomes, such as shipping logistics, artificial intelligence, and drug discovery, areas where traditional computing methods have had only marginal success. Another area where quantum computing could be a huge factor is ad optimization, as there are often several ads that could have high conversion if placed in front of the right person.

The possibilities for quantum computing applications are endless, but it remains to be seen if and when quantum computing will be a viable option. With IonQ leading the way in computing accuracy and low-cost solutions, I think it is one of the top investment options in the space.

However, there's also a chance that IonQ's approach may not be a winning one, and another quantum computing company may steal the market share. As a result, investors should manage risk by keeping their position sizing relatively small, so it doesn't significantly impact the portfolio if the investment goes to zero. But if it turns out to be a huge winner, that initial small position can grow to become a huge part of an investment portfolio.

Should you invest $1,000 in IonQ right now?

Before you buy stock in IonQ, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and IonQ wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $664,110!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,104,355!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,069% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 186% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 25, 2025

Keithen Drury has positions in Alphabet. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, International Business Machines, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.