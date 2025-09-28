Prediction: IBM Will Thrive in the AI Boom. Here's the Key Factor Driving Growth.

Key Points IBM's watsonx platform focuses exclusively on enterprise AI solutions, not consumer applications.

Banks and healthcare systems are already using IBM's AI while maintaining strict regulatory compliance.

The enterprise AI market is projected to reach $600 billion by 2028, with IBM leading the charge.

With other tech giants sparring over consumer chatbots, IBM (NYSE: IBM) is quietly positioning itself to dominate a different artificial intelligence (AI) battlefield: the enterprise segment.

The centennial tech titan might seem like an unlikely AI winner, but there's one key factor that could make IBM the surprise star of the artificial intelligence revolution. IBM's AI solutions are tailor-made for large corporations.

IBM's secret weapon: Enterprise-class AI

The watsonx platform for generative AI services isn't trying to write your poetry or plan your vacation. Instead, it's helping Fortune 500 companies deploy AI with strict attention to data security and regulatory requirements. Combined with Red Hat's OpenShift platform -- IBM's $34 billion acquisition from 2019 that's now paying proverbial dividends -- the company offers something unique: AI that works within existing enterprise infrastructure.

This isn't just theory. Banks are using IBM's watsonx to detect fraud while maintaining compliance with financial regulations. Healthcare systems are deploying IBM's AI to analyze patient data without violating patient privacy regulations.

It's all done with auditable data flows. Sure, watsonx will hallucinate from time to time, like any other system based on large language models (LLMs). But when it does, you'll be able to trace the error back to its original inspiration.

Meanwhile, IBM's consulting arm helps these enterprises make use of AI solutions. This unique focus on support services creates sticky, long-term business relationships.

The big blue numbers tell the story

IBM's AI-based Automation segment grew 14% year over year in Q2 2025, while Red Hat revenue continues its double-digit revenue expansion. The enterprise AI market is projected to reach $600 billion by 2028, and IBM is uniquely positioned to capture this opportunity.

Unlike consumer AI companies burning cash on compute costs, IBM's enterprise focus means higher margins and predictable revenue streams. While others chase the next viral chatbot, IBM is selling the picks and shovels of the enterprise AI gold rush -- and that's exactly why it will thrive. Buying IBM stock today should set you up for robust AI-boom gains.

Anders Bylund has positions in International Business Machines. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends International Business Machines. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

