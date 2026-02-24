Prediction: Here's How Much Further Palantir Stock Could Fall

Key Points

Palantir's latest quarter showed another jump in growth, and management guided for an impressive 2026.

The company is producing strong operating profit and cash flow, even with heavy stock-based compensation.

Even after the sell-off, the valuation still implies very high growth and margins staying intact.

Shares of artificial intelligence data platform specialist Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) have fallen hard in the early 2026 software sell-off. As of this writing, the stock is down about 27% year to date.

That kind of pullback can create opportunities. But not every stock's sell-off is an overreaction. Some may make sense, as a decline can also represent the market backing away from an assumption that got too aggressive. In other words, some stocks may simply be rerating lower to more appropriate valuations after getting ahead of themselves.

Palantir's recent pullback, in my opinion, is one that makes perfect sense. The growth stock was due for a breather after a few years of huge gains.

Yes, Palantir's recent business results have been exceptional. But valuation matters.

The question now, however, is just how much further Palantir's stock could fall. Unfortunately, I believe there's a lot of potential downside left. Of course, no one knows exactly what the stock will do. But one thing is clear: Palantir's stock price today has already priced in extraordinary growth for years to come, which means there is room for further downside even if the business keeps executing.

Undeniable momentum

Palantir's latest results were staggeringly good. Its fourth-quarter revenue rose 70% year over year to $1.4 billion. And the company was also very profitable. Its generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) net income for the quarter was $609 million. Additionally, its business model continued generating significant cash flow. Palantir reported adjusted free cash flow of $791 million in Q4, equating to 56% of its revenue during the period.

Zoom out to the full year, and the picture is similarly upbeat. For 2025, Palantir's revenue increased 56% year over year to $4.5 billion, and GAAP net income came in at $1.6 billion.

In its earnings release, Palantir CEO Alex Karp pointed to Palantir's mind-boggling Rule of 40 score of 127% -- a shorthand that adds a company's revenue growth rate to its adjusted operating margin -- and said the company is focused on scaling operating leverage as AI (artificial intelligence) models advance. The company also issued 2026 revenue guidance that implies 61% year-over-year growth.

It's easy to see why Palantir was a market favorite in 2025.

The valuation bar is still high

The problem, however, is that the stock is priced not just for more impressive results but for extraordinary results for years to come.

The bar may simply be too high.

Even after the stock's recent decline, Palantir's valuation remains extreme. As of this writing, the stock trades at about 200 times earnings and about 70 times sales.

At a valuation like this, investors are paying for far more than another exceptional year. They are paying for a multi-year stretch in which top- and bottom-line year-over-year growth rates may need to remain around 50% better for years to come to justify the stock's valuation.

Meanwhile, there is a key headwind to consider: dilution. In 2025, Palantir recorded $684 million of stock-based compensation expense -- a significant sum for a company with just $4.5 billion in revenue in 2025. This dilution puts further pressure on the company to continue growing rapidly. If growth slows but dilution remains at these levels, it could make it difficult for the company to grow into its frothy valuation.

How much further could Palantir stock fall?

While just a thought experiment, this prediction for a potential downside scenario for Palantir stock is worth carefully considering: If Palantir's stock price were cut in half -- and the underlying earnings and revenue stayed the same -- the valuation would still be rich. A 50% lower share price would translate to a price-to-earnings ratio of about 100 and a price-to-sales ratio of about 35.

So, how much further could Palantir stock fall? I don't think it's an outlandish prediction to say that a bear case could be made for the stock falling as much as 50% more. After all, most software companies couldn't even dream of trading at a 100-times earnings multiple and a mid-30s price-to-sales multiple. The problem is that those kinds of premiums still leave little margin for error -- even for a fast-growing company like Palantir.

This is the separation investors need to make: Palantir's business is clearly executing, with revenue up 70% year over year in its latest quarter. But even after the stock's recent pullback, the valuation remains so high that a big decline could leave the shares expensive.

In short, if you want to own Palantir stock, you may eventually get your chance at a far lower valuation.

