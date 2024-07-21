Prediction: Ethereum Will Hit $5,000 by 2025

Up more than 50% through the first half of 2024, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) now appears to be on track to regain its all-time high of $4,891 from the previous crypto bull market rally. Given Ethereum's current price of $3,400, that would imply a rally of more than 40% within a relatively short period of time.

That's certainly possible, given how well Ethereum has performed over the first half of the year. But a lot still needs to go right. Here's a closer look at two key factors that could propel Ethereum to the $5,000 mark by 2025.

1. Continued growth of Ethereum's blockchain ecosystem

First and most importantly, Ethereum needs to see continued growth in core segments of its sprawling blockchain ecosystem. One of the most important of these segments is known as decentralized finance (DeFi), which refers to traditional financial products and services reinvented with the help of blockchain technology. As such, DeFi offers the potential for faster, cheaper, and better solutions than those currently offered by traditional Wall Street providers.

In order to come up with a reasonable future price forecast for Ethereum, it is important first to come up with a ballpark figure for how much market value Ethereum can realistically create over the next few years. Cathie Wood of Ark Invest, for example, has crunched the numbers and determined that blockchain networks such as Ethereum could potentially generate $5 trillion in new market value by 2030.

That may sound like a huge, pie-in-the-sky number, but not when you take into account emerging trends such as asset tokenization, which refers to the process of transforming traditional financial instruments into digital assets that live on the blockchain. The faster that the process of asset tokenization takes place, the more valuable Ethereum becomes. According to consulting firm McKinsey, asset tokenization could be a $2 trillion market opportunity by 2030, and Ethereum stands to be a key beneficiary.

2. Mainstream investor acceptance of Ethereum ETFs

Even if you don't buy into the idea of blockchain-powered financial products transforming the modern financial system, there is one other path to Ethereum soaring to the $5,000 mark: the imminent launch of the new spot Ethereum ETFs, which are scheduled to begin trading this summer. In a bullish scenario, as much as $4.8 billion in new investor money could flow into these new ETFs, helping to boost the price of Ethereum.

To get a sense of how much of a boost these ETFs may provide, consider the example of the spot Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) ETFs, which began trading in January. Over the ensuing six months, the price of Bitcoin soared from approximately $45,000 to $70,000, for a gain of nearly 55%. For the sake of argument, let's assume that the new Ethereum ETFs are not as successful as the Bitcoin ETFs, and the gains are not as significant. But even a rally of 40% would still be enough to propel Ethereum to the $5,000 mark by 2025.

Is Ethereum a $2 trillion asset?

In fact, a price forecast of $5,000 may turn out to be conservative. For example, investment firm VanEck came up with a base-case price forecast of $22,000 for Ethereum for the year 2030. This assumes that Ethereum can continue to make inroads in areas such as DeFi and Web3, and that key blockchain metrics continue to see improvement over the next five years. At a price of $22,000 per coin, Ethereum would have an implied valuation of more than $2 trillion, making it more valuable than all but a handful of companies in the world.

If you are thinking about investing in Ethereum, keep in mind that crypto can be incredibly volatile and unpredictable. There's always the chance that Ethereum will no longer continue to see rapid gains after a remarkable first decade of growth. Tech issues could prevent it from scaling past a certain point, and the arrival of new competitors could blindside it.

That being said, if you think that we're on the cusp of a major bull market rally, Ethereum should definitely be on your radar as a cryptocurrency capable of soaring in value over the next several years.

Should you invest $1,000 in Ethereum right now?

Before you buy stock in Ethereum, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Ethereum wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $722,626!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 15, 2024

Dominic Basulto has positions in Bitcoin and Ethereum. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin and Ethereum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.