Prediction: Ethereum Will Be Worth $5,000 by 2030

Key Points

In 2026, investors are valuing cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum just like software stocks.

Ethereum's future growth rate is most likely capped at 20%, limiting its 2030 price target to $5,000.

Ethereum needs a major new catalyst to grow at a significantly higher rate.

10 stocks we like better than Ethereum ›

The good news, if you're thinking about investing in Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), is that it's still possible to find plenty of sky-high price forecasts for the year 2030. The growing consensus is that Ethereum could hit $10,000 by then, and some think that it might skyrocket as high as $55,000.

Unfortunately, crypto investors likely need to curb their expectations. I'm predicting that Ethereum will hit a price of $5,000 by 2030, and here's why.

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Is Ethereum really just a software stock?

One of the more interesting investment theses that has emerged in 2026 is the notion that cryptocurrencies built on top of open-source software should be valued just like software stocks. If so, that means investors should no longer expect Ethereum to grow at the same rate it has for the past decade.

In the period from April 2017 to March 2026, Ethereum grew at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of nearly 22%. That figure would have been even higher, except that Ethereum collapsed in value at the end of 2025.

That 22% figure is especially noteworthy, given that mature large-cap software stocks are expected to grow at a rate of 15% to 20%. High-growth software stocks are expected to grow at a rate of 20% to 50%. Only early stage start-ups can be expected to grow at significantly higher rates of 50% or greater.

At 10 years old, Ethereum is easily out of the "early stage start-up" zone, and it's likely out of the "high-growth" zone as well. Can Ethereum really grow at a blistering 472% rate, like it did in 2020? Or a 395% rate, like it did in 2021?

Ethereum to $5,000?

So, if I'm right, Ethereum investors might need to get used to 20% annual returns. Using a few back-of-the-envelope calculations, that works out to a price of approximately $5,000 by the year 2030.

What's interesting here is that Ethereum's all-time high is $4,954. So, simply by assuming steady 20% growth, investors can expect Ethereum to regain its previous all-time high by (or before) the year 2030.

What will be the catalyst to send Ethereum higher?

My primary concern is that Ethereum does not have a clear catalyst to propel it higher. According to Wall Street strategist Tom Lee, asset tokenization was supposed to be the one catalyst to push Ethereum to $62,000 this year. But that simply hasn't happened, and most likely never will.

The verdict is split on the effect of artificial intelligence on the price of Ethereum. If blockchain technology becomes a cornerstone of future AI projects, perhaps it will juice the price. But if the "AI is eating software" investment thesis comes to pass, the future is not nearly as bright.

At the end of the day, a price forecast of $5,000 is in the Goldilocks zone. It's not too high, and it's not too low. A steady 20% growth rate seems just right, and so does a price target of $5,000.

Should you buy stock in Ethereum right now?

Before you buy stock in Ethereum, consider this:

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Dominic Basulto has positions in Ethereum. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Ethereum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.