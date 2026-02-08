Prediction: The e.l.f. Sell-Off Is a Golden Opportunity

Key Points

E.l.f. turned in strong fiscal Q3 results that crushed estimates.

The growth was led by Rhode, which is exceeding expectations.

The stock is trading at a bargain valuation.

10 stocks we like better than e.l.f. Beauty ›

After opening up with big gains following the announcement of its fiscal third-quarter results, e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) did a complete 180 to trade decisively lower.

However, this surprising reversal after outstanding results and increased guidance looks like a golden opportunity to buy the stock.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Sales jump

For its fiscal Q3, ended Dec. 31, e.l.f. Beauty sales soared 38% year over year to $489.5 million, easily topping the analyst consensus of $460 million, as compiled by LSEG.

Adjusted earnings per share (EPS), meanwhile, surged 68% from $0.74 to $1.24, besting the $0.72 analyst consensus. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) jumped 79% to $123 million.

Organic growth, excluding its acquisition of Rhode, rose 2%. However, total consumption climbed 6%, including 8% in the U.S. Meanwhile, its namesake brand took 130 basis points of share in the mass cosmetics market in the quarter. Rhode contributed $128 million in revenue in the quarter, bolstered by its launch at Sephora, which is owned by LVMH.

U.S. revenue rose by 36%, while international revenue climbed 44%. However, it said it was seeing weak consumption in the U.K., while noting it also lapped its launch into the German market through Rossmann stores.

Looking ahead, e.l.f. raised its full-year fiscal 2026 guidance, with sales now expected to increase 22% to 33%, up from a prior expectation of 18% to 20% growth. Below is its updated outlook.

Metric Prior Fiscal 2025 Outlook Updated Fiscal 2025 Outlook Net sales $1.55 billion to $1.57 billion $1.6 billion to $1.612 billion Adjusted EBITDA $302 million to $306 million $323 million to $326 million Adjusted EPS $2.80 to $2.85 $3.05 to $3.10

The company credited its improved outlook largely to Rhode, which it now expects to contribute $260 million to $265 million in revenue, up from initial expectations of $200 million.

E.l.f. is currently looking to launch Rhode in both Australia and New Zealand. It will also introduce its Naturium brand into Walmart in the U.S. this spring. Its namesake e.l.f. brand is also set to get more shelf space at Ulta Beauty this spring and launch at DM in Germany. Meanwhile, the company said that if tariffs remain where they are at 45%, it could be a tailwind in fiscal 2027.

Time to buy the dip

The intraday reversal in e.l.f. is a head-scratcher, as the company turned in excellent results that blew past estimates. Meanwhile, the company's Rhode opportunity is still in the early innings of playing out, as it has a clear runway to expand Rhode's product assortment and increase its distribution to drive growth.

With e.l.f. trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 22 times based on next fiscal year's earnings estimates and a price/earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio) of just 0.4 (with a PEG under 1 usually considered undervalued), this is an undervalued growth stock to buy on this dip.

Should you buy stock in e.l.f. Beauty right now?

Before you buy stock in e.l.f. Beauty, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and e.l.f. Beauty wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $443,299!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,136,601!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 914% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 8, 2026.

Geoffrey Seiler has positions in LVMH Moët Hennessy-Louis Vuitton and e.l.f. Beauty. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Ulta Beauty, Walmart, and e.l.f. Beauty. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.