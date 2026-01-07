Prediction: Dogecoin Will Hit $0.10 in 2026

Key Points

Dogecoin's price will likely decline this year.

There are a few possibilities that might upend that process.

But you shouldn't bet on them because the odds are very slim.

10 stocks we like better than Dogecoin ›

Assets can rise in value because they throw off cash that you can reinvest, or they can rise because they're getting scarcer while demand for them persists. Meme coins usually don't do either of those things, so their prices end up behaving like a weather vane for attention and the market's macro conditions.

And that's the basis for why I think Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) will end 2026 priced at about $0.10, down from its current price of roughly $0.15. My target here is intended to be a directional call rather than something to take literally, so with that in mind, let's explore why I think gravity is going to win, despite the dreams of the coin's most loyal boosters.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

New vehicles for capital inflows aren't changing any fundamentals

To start, let's dismantle one of the more recent investment theses in favor of buying Dogecoin because it's key to understanding why the price is probably going to fall rather than rise.

One of the biggest new developments was the launch of Dogecoin spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in late 2025. Holders have generally been pretty excited about those ETFs, as they reduce the friction for people who want exposure to the coin but who don't have a crypto wallet. The ETFs are also a marketing event of sorts, and marketing events can move sentiment-driven assets like meme coins.

But here it's critical to notice what an ETF simply can't do. It can't create new uses for Dogecoin itself, nor does it reduce ongoing coin issuance, and it doesn't give the asset any mechanism to capture value in the way a business captures revenue. So without any second act lined up to stoke more enthusiasm, and without any real features to anchor the newly inducted capital from the ETFs, the marginal ETF buyer tends to disappear as soon as something shinier shows up, or when sentiment becomes less frothy.

Why the default path is a slow decline

What would create consistent demand for Dogecoin such that it might escape the sentiment-driven landscape that it has always lived in? In short, if the coin were to add real utility that people pay for, it might become a different asset overnight, and there might be a reason to actually buy it, unlike now.

On that front, the coin's supporters sometimes point to a handful prospective upgrades and ecosystem development efforts that are either supposedly underway or being considered as proposals.

One example of such an upgrade is GigaWallet, a tool that's meant to make it easier for developers to integrate Dogecoin payments into their decentralized applications (dApps); it's currently in beta testing. New tools are constructive, and it's technically true that building out things like GigaWallet could help expand the coin's spending use cases at the margin. But the promise of making easier payments does not in any way automatically translate into more reasons to hold large balances of DOGE, especially when people can already pay with other systems, many of which have more (or better-crafted) features.

Other possibilities, like creating a new smart contract-capable sidechain for Dogecoin so that it might be able to have a real ecosystem to call its own, face essentially the same challenge. There's just not much reason to use something that's Dogecoin-branded when there are far more serious and far more developed alternatives more or less everywhere one looks.

Therefore, absent a clear new driver that enables the coin's price to escape being merely a vehicle for periodic and unpredictable hype cycles, a drift from $0.15 toward $0.10 by the end of 2026 looks more likely than another trip to the moon. Be sure to invest accordingly -- and that's to say, you shouldn't buy it.

Should you buy stock in Dogecoin right now?

Before you buy stock in Dogecoin, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Dogecoin wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $493,290!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,153,214!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 973% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 7, 2026.

Alex Carchidi has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.