Prediction: This Cryptocurrency Will Go Parabolic Following the SpaceX IPO

Key Points

SpaceX is set to go public this summer, potentially at a $2 trillion valuation.

Elon Musk has long been a fan of cryptocurrency and has even used the asset as a form of payment at his various companies.

Musk has a history of positively influencing the price of Dogecoin, which is largely perceived as a meme coin in the crypto world.

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Standing at the intersection of internet culture and financial speculation, Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) is a token born out of clever satire that has repeatedly defied expectations.

With SpaceX gearing up for potentially the largest initial public offering (IPO) in history this summer, Dogecoin -- which historically has been closely tied to Elon Musk's orbit -- could once again ride a wave of hype into parabolic territory.

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My logic is straightforward: Musk's influence has proven time and again that sentiment, not logic, moves Dogecoin's price.

Dogecoin's humble beginnings

Dogecoin launched in December 2013 as a joke between software engineers Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer. While other cryptocurrencies assumed a serious tone obsessed with scarcity and game-changing financial utility, Dogecoin was created as a fun way to dabble in the world of decentralized finance. While transactions on Dogecoin's blockchain were fast and processing fees were negligible, its unlimited supply kept the token approachable rather than elitist.

But what began as lighthearted comedy actually found real traction. Communities on Reddit adopted Dogecoin for tipping creators and funding charitable causes -- proving that a coin with no real mission could still deliver a positive effect in micro-payments and grassroots goodwill.

Elon Musk, memes, and catalyzing Dogecoin's price

Dogecoin's price is not set by traditional metrics like adoption curves or revenue streams. Instead, it surges on narrative, virality, and cultural resonance -- exactly the landscape where Elon Musk thrives. Musk has long championed Dogecoin as a cultural icon that mirrors his own polarizing style.

His periodic interventions have repeatedly turned social media posts into market-moving events:

April 2019: After Musk updated his Twitter bio to "CEO of Dogecoin," the token surged 35% in a single day.

After Musk updated his Twitter bio to "CEO of Dogecoin," the token surged 35% in a single day. December 2020: Musk posted a cryptic tweet which read, "One word: Doge." Dogecoin skyrocketed 20% within just a few hours.

Musk posted a cryptic tweet which read, "One word: Doge." Dogecoin skyrocketed 20% within just a few hours. January 2021: Musk declared Dogecoin as "the people's crypto," triggering a 75% run-up within 24 hours.

Musk declared Dogecoin as "the people's crypto," triggering a 75% run-up within 24 hours. May 2021: Musk appeared on Saturday Night Live as the "Dogefather." Following this performance, Dogecoin reached an all-time high of $0.73.

Musk appeared on Saturday Night Live as the "Dogefather." Following this performance, Dogecoin reached an all-time high of $0.73. Late 2024: Musk's leadership role in the Trump Administration's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) blended political activity with meme energy and reminded investors of the coin's symbolic staying power.

These episodes share a common thread: Musk's endorsement of Dogecoin functions like rocket fuel because it compresses months of sideways trading into hours of frenzied buying.

Dogecoin could go to the moon thanks to the SpaceX IPO

While Dogecoin's utility remains modest and its value hinges almost entirely on sustained hype rather than intrinsic demand, the upcoming SpaceX IPO has supercharged Musk's ability to steer cultural conversations. When Musk's ventures thrive, his favorite memes and asset classes historically follow.

Dogecoin's price movements following a successful SpaceX IPO represent purely asymmetric speculation on my end -- extreme downside for those who understand the risk of meme coins, mixed with explosive upside if Musk's magic strikes again.

Dogecoin should not be a cornerstone of a durable portfolio, but rather a side bet on culture, personality, and the enduring power of internet absurdity. Those willing to embrace Musk's charisma and affinity for Dogecoin could find themselves laughing all the way to the moon.

Nevertheless, history shows that parabolic moves in Dogecoin are always followed by equally dramatic corrections, leaving late entrants holding the bag.

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Adam Spatacco has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Reddit. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.