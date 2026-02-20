Prediction: This Cryptocurrency Could Soar 257% in 2026

Key Points

At a current price of $0.28, Cardano trades at a 90% discount to its all-time high of $3.10.

New spot ETFs should result in a steady flow of institutional investor money into Cardano.

A new 'Vision 2030' strategy for Cardano calls for a surge in activity in decentralized finance (DeFi).

10 stocks we like better than Cardano ›

If you're a bargain-seeking cryptocurrency investor, there might not be a better time to buy than right now. Almost every single major cryptocurrency is selling at a steep discount.

One of the most intriguing of these is Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA). This longtime investor favorite is trading for an unbelievably low price of just $0.28, more than 90% below its all-time high of $3.10. Even if Cardano only makes it back to the $1 price level this year, that's an incredible 257% gain.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Spot Cardano ETFs on the way?

One catalyst that could send Cardano higher is the imminent launch of new spot Cardano exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Despite a market cap of about $10 billion, Cardano does not yet have an easy, convenient way for institutional investors to get exposure to it. The launch of new spot Cardano ETFs should change all that, unleashing a wave of new institutional investor money.

The good news is that several Cardano ETF filings are already in the regulatory pipeline and could be approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as soon as the first half of 2026. The most anticipated of these is a new spot Cardano ETF from Grayscale. There are also two leveraged ETF filings in the pipeline, which are geared toward more speculative investors looking for substantial upside potential.

Is a $1 price level within reach?

While the launch of new ETFs would be an exciting development, it might not be enough to send Cardano to the $1 price level. For that to happen, investors need to see more evidence of activity happening on the Cardano blockchain.

Specifically, there needs to be more activity happening within the all-important area of decentralized finance (DeFi). A recent push into stablecoins should help to build demand for the Cardano token. A new partnership with XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) should also help. And new real-world asset (RWA) tokenization projects are promising as well.

Certainly, momentum appears to be building for Cardano. I'm keeping my eye on Cardano's ability to deliver on its "Vision 2030" strategic roadmap released at the end of 2025. In it, Cardano signaled that it was ready to transform into a commercially viable blockchain driven by key performance indicators (KPIs).

Specifically, Cardano has three big goals ahead for the year 2030:

324 million annual transactions 1 million monthly active wallets Total value locked (TVL) of $3 billion

If Cardano can begin to deliver on these goals this year, it should be able to boost its overall valuation considerably.

Although a 257% increase in price is a lot to ask, a price target of $1 is well within reach. After all, the 52-week high for Cardano is $1.13. As long as new spot Cardano ETFs get approved this year, and solid progress is made on Cardano's "Vision 2030" strategy, this undervalued cryptocurrency might end up surprising a lot of investors this year.

Should you buy stock in Cardano right now?

Before you buy stock in Cardano, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Cardano wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $420,595!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,152,356!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 899% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 20, 2026.

Dominic Basulto has positions in Cardano and XRP. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends XRP. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.