Prediction: This Cryptocurrency Could Soar 187% in 2026

Solana, currently trading at $87, could reach $250 by the end of this year.

Solana is attempting to pivot away from meme coins and into stablecoins.

The arrival of new Solana treasury companies and new spot Solana ETFs should help to push Solana higher.

At a price of just $87, Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) is now down a shocking 66% from its all-time high in January 2025. As investors race to de-risk and de-leverage, Solana now looks like a very risky bet on the future of blockchain and crypto.

But don't sleep on Solana quite yet. There's an exciting new investment thesis that predicts a stunning reversal of fortune for Solana in 2026. If all goes according to plan, Solana could hit a price of $250 this year before soaring in value to hit a price of $2,000 by 2030.

From meme coins to stablecoins

The problem with Solana right now is that it is too highly leveraged to the future of speculative meme coins. According to some estimates, almost 50% of all revenue generated by the Solana blockchain ecosystem now comes from meme coin trading on Solana's decentralized cryptocurrency exchanges.

Making matters worse, Solana is at the center of the growing controversy surrounding meme coins. At the end of last year, it looked like Solana might be facing substantial legal risk for its role in promoting meme coin speculation. If you've ever invested hundreds of dollars in a speculative meme coin, only to see its value plunge to zero within days, you can understand why crypto lawyers are suddenly very busy these days.

However, Standard Chartered recently ran the numbers on the Solana blockchain, and found a shift in revenue generation. Simply put, there's been a shift from meme coins to stablecoins. More specifically, there's been a shift to micro-sized stablecoin payments. If this trend continues, Solana might have an opportunity to flip Ethereum as the preeminent blockchain for stablecoin transactions.

Does Solana have a path to $250?

On the surface, it might not seem like Solana has a realistic path to $250 this year. After all, it would require Solana to nearly triple in value at a time when the entire crypto market has been in free fall.

But just keep in mind: Solana was a nearly $300 crypto at this time last year. So how much has really changed -- aside from investor perceptions -- over the past year? If Solana is able to pull off the transition from "meme coin blockchain network" to "stablecoin blockchain network," it might be able to soar in value.

Moreover, there are other positive developments that could help to maintain a steady floor for the price of Solana. These include the arrival of Solana treasury companies that do only one thing: Buy and hoard Solana. It also includes the arrival of new spot Solana ETFs, such as the Bitwise Solana Staking ETF, which launched in October.

While it's hard to imagine Solana hitting $2,000 any time soon, $250 is much more realistic. Early last year, Solana was trading near $300. If you're willing to accept a tremendous amount of risk and volatility, this beaten-down cryptocurrency could be worth a closer look.

Dominic Basulto has positions in Ethereum and Solana. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Ethereum and Solana. The Motley Fool recommends Standard Chartered Plc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

