Prediction: This Cryptocurrency Could Soar 117% in 2026

Key Points

In seven of the past 14 years, Bitcoin has delivered triple-digit returns to investors.

Some Wall Street analysts are calling for Bitcoin to hit a price of $250,000 this year.

Bitcoin remains a volatile, highly speculative cryptocurrency that experiences periods of boom and bust.

If you're a Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) investor, there's reason to be concerned right now. The world's most popular cryptocurrency might be up a modest 6% in 2026, but it's still down a head-spinning 26% from its all-time high of $126,000 from just three months ago.

That being said, it's impossible to ignore the significant potential upside of Bitcoin. The cryptocurrency is a coiled spring, just waiting to explode. In fact, I'm predicting that Bitcoin could soar in value by 117% in 2026, to hit a price of $200,000.

Bitcoin's track record of success

If you're new to crypto, then predicting Bitcoin to more than double in value within a single year might sound absurd. But hear me out. Bitcoin has a stellar track record of delivering triple-digit returns. Going all the way back to 2012, Bitcoin has turned in seven years of triple-digit returns, including both in 2023 (157%) and 2024 (125%).

What has me particularly excited is that Bitcoin has never turned in back-to-back losing years. Instead, the pattern has been three winning years, followed by one absolute stinker of a year. It's a four-year cycle of boom and bust. Last year was a losing year, so I'm confident that Bitcoin can rebound this year.





Of course, past history is no guarantee of future success. But it's hard to argue with the track record of an asset that has been a world-beater for so long. In 10 of the 14 years since 2012, Bitcoin has been the top-performing asset class in the world.

What do Wall Street analysts think?

And I'm hardly alone in thinking that Bitcoin could hit a price of $200,000 this year. In a recent CNBC roundup of Bitcoin price targets, several prominent crypto industry insiders predicted that Bitcoin could soar as high as $225,000 in 2026. And, heading into this year, Wall Street strategist Tom Lee of Fundstrat predicted that Bitcoin could go absolutely bonkers, hitting a price of $250,000 this year.

Of course, all this could be wishful thinking. Wall Street analysts were making the same predictions last year. You can check the tape. In January 2025, analysts were predicting that Bitcoin would hit a price of $200,000 by the end of the year. It didn't. Instead, Bitcoin ended the year with a slight loss and dipped below the $100,000 mark.

So there are hardly any guarantees with Bitcoin. It remains a highly volatile and speculative cryptocurrency. But if there's any cryptocurrency that's capable of doubling in value this year, it's Bitcoin.

Dominic Basulto has positions in Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

