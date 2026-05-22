Prediction: Chainlink (LINK) Will Be Worth $20 Billion in 5 Years

Key Points

LINK’s price has dropped 80% from its all-time high.

But it could bounce back as Chainlink’s network expands.

10 stocks we like better than Chainlink ›

LINK (CRYPTO: LINK), the native token of the Chainlink network, reached its record high of $52.88 just over five years ago. At the time, its market cap nearly reached $22 billion.

But today, LINK trades at less than $10 with a market cap of $7 billion. Let's see why it pulled back, and why it could nearly triple in value to $20 billion within the next five years.

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Why is LINK different from other cryptocurrencies?

Chainlink is a decentralized oracle network that delivers live, real-world data -- including weather reports, stock tickers, sports scores, and shipping information -- to blockchains.

Chainlink's independent node operators fetch and deliver that data in exchange for LINK tokens, which they can stake (lock up) as collateral to earn interest-like rewards. But if they ever feed false data into the network, those holdings can be confiscated, while their reputation scores -- which are essential for receiving new requests -- will be reduced.

Many developer-oriented blockchains, including Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), use Chainlink's data to power their decentralized applications. As of last October, it's secured more than $100 billion in total value across those decentralized applications. That expansion could make LINK more valuable as it drives its node operators to aggregate more data.

Why could LINK triple in value over the next five years?

LINK was launched in 2017 with a fixed maximum supply of 1 billion tokens, but not all of those tokens were initially circulated. Instead, its tokens were gradually unlocked to enable Chainlink to fund its own operations, pay node operators, and pay staking rewards.

When it hit its all-time high in 2021, it had a circulating supply of about 410 million tokens. That figure has risen to 727 million as of this writing, so it could reach its supply limit within the next five years. If that happens and Chainlink's ecosystem continues to expand, LINK's price could soar as demand for new tokens outstrips supply.

Over the past year, Chainlink has partnered with about two dozen major financial institutions -- including UBS, the securities settlement house Euroclear, and the SWIFT network -- to accelerate money transfers, automate transactions, and tokenize real-world assets. If it becomes a critical infrastructure for tokenized finance, LINK could become even more valuable.

LINK can't be valued by its scarcity like Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), but it's a developer-driven token like Ether. If the broader cryptocurrency market warms up again over the next five years as the macro environment improves, its market cap could easily rise above $20 billion again.

Should you buy stock in Chainlink right now?

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Leo Sun has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin, Chainlink, and Ethereum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.