Prediction: Buying Ethereum Today Could Set You Up for Life

Key Points

Ether’s upcoming network upgrades will make it more valuable for developers.

It will attract more investors as a hedge against inflation.

10 stocks we like better than Ethereum ›

Ether (CRYPTO: ETH), the native token of the Ethereum blockchain, is the world's second-most-valuable cryptocurrency after Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). A $1,000 investment in its earliest trade at $0.26 per token in Aug. 2015 would be worth $8.05 million today. Investors might be reluctant to buy Ether after those millionaire-making gains, but a fresh $1,000 investment in the cryptocurrency could still deliver life-changing returns.

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What sets Ether apart from other cryptocurrencies?

Ether was once a proof-of-work (PoW) cryptocurrency that could be mined like Bitcoin, but it transitioned to the more energy-efficient proof-of-stake (PoS) mechanism during "The Merge" in 2022. After that upgrade, Ether could no longer be mined, but it could be staked (locked up to earn interest-like rewards). It also gained support for smart contracts, which are used to develop decentralized apps (dApps), non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and other crypto assets.

Unlike Bitcoin, which has a maximum supply of 21 million tokens, Ether has a circulating supply of 121 million tokens with no supply limit. Therefore, it's valued mainly for the growth of its developer ecosystem rather than the scarcity of its tokens.

Ethereum hosted 31,869 active developers at the end of 2025, making it the largest blockchain-based developer ecosystem. Ethereum's native Layer 1 (L1) blockchain can't match the speeds of newer PoS blockchains, such as Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) and Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA). Still, its Layer 2 (L2) "rollups" -- which bundle together multiple transactions to process them off-chain at higher speeds -- are helping it narrow that gap.

Ether's first spot price exchange-traded funds (ETFs) were approved in 2024, but they had limited appeal because they didn't include any staking rewards. But in the fourth quarter of 2025, two ETFs with staking rewards arrived: REX-Osprey's ETH + Staking ETF (NYSEMKT: ESK) and Grayscale's Ethereum Staking ETF (NYSEMKT: ETHE). The approval of additional staked Ether ETFs could attract more retail and institutional investors.

Why could Ether generate even bigger gains?

Ether and Bitcoin are both considered "blue chip" cryptocurrencies that can outlast the market's smaller altcoins. Over the next decade, Ethereum also plans to improve its scalability, reduce network congestion and gas fees, and increase its overall efficiency through three major upgrades: The Verge, The Purge, and The Splurge. Those improvements will boost Ethereum's network activity, fuel the development of more apps, and widen its moat against its competitors.

While Ether might not replicate its millionaire-making gains from the past decade over the next ten years, it could still generate multibagger returns as it becomes more widely accepted -- alongside Bitcoin -- as a hedge against inflation and the devaluation of fiat currencies.

Should you buy stock in Ethereum right now?

Before you buy stock in Ethereum, consider this:

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Leo Sun has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.