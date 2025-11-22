Prediction: Bitcoin Will Triple by 2030. Here's the Key Catalyst.

Key Points

Bitcoin's most attractive characteristic is its hard supply cap of 21 million units, which is unlikely to ever be altered.

Increasing levels of global liquidity, as shown by rising debt and money supply, will keep propelling Bitcoin.

10 stocks we like better than Bitcoin ›

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has been facing immense selling pressure lately. As of Nov. 18, the top cryptocurrency is down 26% from its peak, which was established in early October. However, the long-term thesis hasn't changed.

In my view, Bitcoin's price will triple to roughly $300,000 by 2030. There's a clear catalyst.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Scarcity is the most important factor

There will only ever be 21 million Bitcoin units in circulation one day. This hard supply cap is the cryptocurrency's most attractive characteristic. And it goes against how the monetary system operates.

Over the past 15 years, the M2 money supply of the world's four largest central banks has expanded by 145%. This has coincided with rising debt levels. There is no end in sight to this worrying trend.

Combine a fixed-supply asset with ever-increasing levels of fiat currency, and it makes sense why Bitcoin's price has shot up historically.

Expect lower returns

Since mid-November 2020, Bitcoin has climbed 416% (as of Nov. 18). This translates to a superb 39% compound annual growth rate. While it's easy to be bullish, investors should still expect forward returns to be lower than what was achieved in the past.

Bitcoin is becoming a more mature asset, so the gains will naturally come down. However, seeing its price triple by 2030 is a totally realistic outcome.

Should you invest $1,000 in Bitcoin right now?

Before you buy stock in Bitcoin, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Bitcoin wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $562,536!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,096,510!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 981% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 187% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 17, 2025

Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.