Prediction: Bitcoin Will Triple by 2030. Here's the Key Catalyst.

In about a decade and a half, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) went from worthless to now carrying a market cap of $2.2 trillion. The decentralized, neutral, and global blockchain network has skyrocketed throughout its short history. And it is no longer being ignored, as both Wall Street and Washington are embracing it.

Bitcoin's rise is set to continue. I predict that this top cryptocurrency will triple by 2030, reaching a conservative price of $333,000. Here's the key catalyst that could make it happen.

The system is broken

The U.S. currently has a monster debt burden that's nearing $40 trillion. This figure, along with the money supply, has soared in recent decades. Operating with huge fiscal deficits isn't helping the situation.

There's an ever-increasing amount of debt and dollars flooding the system, both domestically and in other countries. At the same time, there's Bitcoin, which has a fixed supply cap of 21 million units, enforced by a predetermined inflation rate. This scarcity in the face of fiat currency debasement is the catalyst that cannot be ignored. More dollars chasing a limited number of Bitcoin is a winning combination.

Nothing is guaranteed

Should Bitcoin's price triple in five years, it implies an annualized gain of 25%. This should easily outpace the broader stock market. However, it comes up well short of Bitcoin's yearly return of 61% in the trailing-five-year period (as of Sept. 9). This forecast makes sense, as the crypto's gains going forward should come down from what was achieved in the past.

Don't expect a smooth ride. Volatility isn't going anywhere. In the short term, anything can happen, as Bitcoin's price is driven by supply and demand dynamics that are impacted by macro forces.

However, the long-term trend is telling. Bitcoin has significantly raised one's purchasing power over time. It would be a shock if this didn't continue, with a tripling of the digital asset's price certainly in the realm of possibilities.

Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.