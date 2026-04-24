Prediction: Bitcoin Will Soar to $100,000 (or More!) by Year-End. Here's Why.

Key Points

In late 2025, Bitcoin rallied past $126,000 and set an all-time high.

During the last six months, growth investors have shifted capital away from volatile cryptocurrencies.

The SpaceX IPO could be a hidden catalyst that fuels a rebound in Bitcoin later this year.

10 stocks we like better than Bitcoin ›

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has spent the past six months drifting in the shadow of its October 2025 peak. After climbing to more than $126,000 amid the presidential election optimism and rising institutional inflows, Bitcoin has slid nearly 40%.

Macroeconomic crosscurrents certainly haven't helped the cryptocurrency market either: Persistent inflation, changing tariff policies, and liquidity squeezes triggered waves of deleveraging. While crypto's euphoric narrative of infinite upside suddenly looks speculative again, growth portfolios are rotating toward more tangible earnings stories.

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Bitcoin, once the darling of the risk-on trade, feels more like a meme trade in a market that prizes reliable cash flow and business resilience. Even though sentiment has cooled, I think Bitcoin could be positioned for an epic run in the second half of 2026.

Let's explore Bitcoin's cratering price action and assess why now could be a lucrative opportunity to buy the dip.

Why did growth investors abandon cryptocurrency?

Bitcoin's sell-off was never really about the cryptocurrency's fundamentals. It was more about timing and investor sentiment. For years, growth investors bought into an easy narrative about Bitcoin's scarcity and perception as digital gold, serving as a hedge against inflation.

Bitcoin's volatility, once a feature, ultimately became a contagion in portfolios that suddenly demanded predictability. In other words, the same investors who piled into spot Bitcoin ETFs in 2025 started to lock in gains and reallocate to sectors with more durable business models.

These moves weren't a rejection of blockchain technology. Instead, it was merely a recalibration. Unfortunately for unsuspecting investors, Bitcoin got caught in a classic cycle where speculative assets cool off while proven cash-flow machines heat up -- leaving some holding the bag at the worst time.

SpaceX and Elon Musk could be quiet catalysts for Bitcoin

Beneath Bitcoin's cooling surface sits a quiet catalyst. SpaceX, Elon Musk's aerospace empire, is moving toward what could be the largest initial public offering (IPO) in history -- potentially debuting on public exchanges this summer at a valuation of almost $2 trillion.

Just as crypto sentiment has stalled, a company that already holds a substantial Bitcoin position is about to invite a new audience into its story. According to on-chain research firm Arkham Intelligence, SpaceX's balance sheet holds 8,285 Bitcoin, currently valued at about $650 million.

Why does a rocket company own Bitcoin in the first place? I think the answer revolves around the same mindset that drives SpaceX's multiplanetary ambitions. In an era of currency debasement and geopolitical friction, Bitcoin represents a verifiable store of value that doesn't require compliance with any single government or banking system. These qualities might resonate with an organization whose business involves launching satellites into space and ambitions of colonizing Mars.

Why the SpaceX IPO could ignite a Bitcoin rally

As SpaceX gears up for its IPO, the company's Bitcoin stake has strategic weight. The mere act of going public will cast a spotlight on SpaceX's crypto exposure. Investors who invest in the SpaceX IPO are buying indirect ownership of Bitcoin without ever touching a digital wallet. In other words, SpaceX stock is a liquid way to bet on two disruptive themes in one ticker: space infrastructure and digital assets.

Of course, Elon Musk could also be an accelerant for a Bitcoin rebound. Smart investors won't discount Musk's endorsement effect. A single well-timed social media post orearnings calltangent has previously lifted entire asset classes. For instance, should Musk make even the most measured comment -- framing Bitcoin as a prudent treasury reserve -- the fear of missing out (FOMO) from retail and institutional investors alike could be rekindled.

A successful SpaceX offering can help validate the idea that cutting-edge technology companies are treating Bitcoin as a legitimate balance sheet tool rather than a side project. Growth investors who moved away several months ago may be inspired to circle back -- drawn by a combination of Musk's narratives, SpaceX's scale, and the perception of Bitcoin as a strategic corporate asset.

The broader ripple effects could be explosive. A blockbuster IPO would flood the capital markets with new liquidity and attention. Investors who missed Bitcoin's run-up in late 2025 suddenly gain an accessible on-ramp. Meanwhile, institutional funds that chose to sit on the sidelines for regulatory or optics reasons may view SpaceX's public Bitcoin holding as a mechanism to allocate capital more directly to cryptocurrency.

SpaceX's IPO does not guarantee immediate gain, of course. While markets still digest macro uncertainties, Bitcoin will need sustained inflows and friendly regulatory policy to maintain any rally. My view is that the setup looks compelling as growth investors who cooled on crypto will soon be reintroduced to Bitcoin through the most high-profile technology event of 2026.

If SpaceX's debut lives up to the hype, the investment narrative could swiftly change. This could ignite a psychological pivot amplified by Musk's platform and supported by a real corporate balance sheet. This formula could be the fuel needed to push Bitcoin back toward -- and potentially beyond -- $100,000 before the year is out.

Should you buy stock in Bitcoin right now?

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Adam Spatacco has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.