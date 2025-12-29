Prediction: Bitcoin Will Hit $150,000 in 2026

Key Points

While Bitcoin has dropped below the $100,000 price level, it could still hit $150,000 in 2026.

If history is any guide, Bitcoin can rebound from a down year to post 75% gains the next year.

A key catalyst for Bitcoin price appreciation in 2026 will be the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve.

Admittedly, it's not looking good for Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) right now. The world's most popular cryptocurrency is down more than 7% for the year, and currently trades for just $87,000.

Getting back to the $100,000 price level may not be easy, but I'm predicting that Bitcoin will soar in value by 75% in 2026 and hit a price of $150,000. Here's why.

A 75% gain is nothing new for Bitcoin

For most assets, a 75% gain in price would be a big ask. But not for Bitcoin. Just take a look at its historical track record. Dating back to 2012, Bitcoin's worst bull market year was 2015, when it gained 36% in value. In seven of those years, it posted triple-digit percentage returns.

If history is any guide, 2026 could look a lot like 2019, when Bitcoin soared in value by 95%. That performance is all the more impressive, considering it came on the heels of a disastrous 2018, when Bitcoin lost 74% of its value.

In 2019, several key catalysts propelled Bitcoin forward, including global economic uncertainty and a sudden boost in interest from institutional investors. Sound familiar? Those are exactly the two key factors that could send Bitcoin higher in 2026.

Institutional investors, via the new spot Bitcoin ETFs, are ramping up their exposure to Bitcoin in their portfolios. At the same time, global economic uncertainty -- driven primarily by continued uncertainty over global tariffs and concerns over potential U.S. macroeconomic weakness -- remains a key theme for most investors heading into 2026.

Bitcoin vs. gold

For investors to shift into Bitcoin, though, investors need to regain their faith in the digital gold narrative. For years, ardent crypto supporters have argued that Bitcoin -- as a result of its limited global supply of just 21 million coins -- should be viewed as digital gold.

But that narrative simply does not ring true this year. Bitcoin is down 7% in 2025, while gold has soared in value by 73%. Moreover, Bitcoin is down 30% from its October highs, while gold continues to cruise to all-time highs. The two assets appear to be going in two entirely different directions.

At one time, it looked like Bitcoin might be part of the so-called "debasement trade." This refers to the movement of investors out of fiat currencies and into precious metals such as gold, platinum, and silver. It was highly expected that Bitcoin, as digital gold, might follow this same path as physical gold. But that simply hasn't been the case.

From my perspective, Bitcoin can only hit a price of $150,000 if investors once again begin to view it as a long-term store of value. If investors continue to perceive it as just another risk asset, then there is no way investors are going to choose digital gold over physical gold.

Don't forget about the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve

There's one key factor that could really move the needle for Bitcoin, and that's a sudden ramp-up in Bitcoin purchases from the U.S. Strategic Bitcoin Reserve. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has left open the door to these purchases in the future, provided they can be done in a "budget-neutral" way.

So let's assume the U.S. government starts to buy Bitcoin in size as part of its overall plan to make America the "crypto capital of the world." That would likely set off a global Bitcoin arms race with other sovereign nations. That might sound unlikely, but a number of nations have already announced intentions to create strategic Bitcoin reserves of their own.

Any sudden Bitcoin buying by sovereign nations probably would dramatically push up the price of Bitcoin. And it would outweigh any buying from the new-fangled Bitcoin treasury companies, which have already hoarded close to 5% of the world's circulating supply of Bitcoin.

Just how likely is a price of $150,000?

While a climb to the $150,000 price level might sound unlikely, given Bitcoin's recent weakness, it's easy to find even more aggressive price predictions for 2026.

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM), for example, has predicted that Bitcoin could hit a price of $170,000 next year. And Wall Street strategist Tom Lee of Fundstrat has suggested that Bitcoin might actually hit a price of $250,000 next year.

Obviously, though, a lot needs to go right for Bitcoin. If it can reclaim its title as digital gold, and if the U.S. government decides to bolster the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve, then a price of $150,000 might actually happen.

JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Dominic Basulto has positions in Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin and JPMorgan Chase. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.