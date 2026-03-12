Prediction: Bitcoin Will Hit $125,000 by the End of 2026

Key Points

At a current price of $67,000, Bitcoin would need to nearly double in value to hit the $125,000 price level.

Prediction market traders currently give Bitcoin a 20% chance of hitting $120,000 this year.

If Bitcoin begins to be viewed as a safe haven asset, it could lead to new inflows into the spot Bitcoin ETFs.

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Admittedly, the outlook for Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) looks grim right now. The world's most popular cryptocurrency is down 47% from its all-time high back in October, and is currently trading for just $67,000.

That may be the case, but I'm predicting that Bitcoin will nearly double in value and regain the $125,000 price level by the end of the year. Here's why.

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Spot Bitcoin ETF inflows

It all starts with spot Bitcoin ETF inflows. As long as institutional money is flowing into these ETFs on a regular basis, there is effectively a floor under the price of Bitcoin. And, while net outflows have been occurring in 2026, the picture is not nearly as dire as one might think.

According to Coinglass, which tracks spot Bitcoin ETF inflows and outflows on a daily basis, there have been net inflows in 6 of the past 10 trading days. So it's not like institutional investors are abandoning Bitcoin as a unique diversifier for their portfolios.

To some extent, this is the result of the outbreak of hostilities in the Middle East. Seemingly out of nowhere, Bitcoin is starting to regain its former narrative of being a potential safe haven asset. Long story short, global investors are panicking, and not sure where to put their money, other than into gold. So they are now turning to Bitcoin, which is sometimes referred to as "digital gold."

Strategic Bitcoin Reserve

And there's another huge catalyst that nobody is talking about right now: the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve. It was created almost exactly one year ago, but has not yet begun any active buying of Bitcoin. Instead, it is simply a receptacle for Bitcoin that the U.S. government has already seized or confiscated.

But all that could change, the closer that we get to midterm elections. According to Cathie Wood of Ark Invest, Republicans could be tempted to pump up the price of Bitcoin if it will help their political prospects in November. After all, a price of Bitcoin of $100,000 or higher would do wonders to convince voters that the pro-crypto, pro-Bitcoin agenda is actually working.

What do prediction markets think?

Putting it all together, what do prediction markets think about all this? On Polymarket, traders are giving Bitcoin a 36% chance of hitting $100,000 by the end of this year, and a 20% chance of hitting $120,000 this year. So it is certainly within the realm of possibility that Bitcoin could soar as high as $125,000 this year.

Keep in mind: In 7 of the past 14 years, Bitcoin has delivered returns of 100% or more to investors. So Bitcoin is certainly capable of doubling in price in the span of just 12 months.

Of course, a lot needs to go right for Bitcoin for it to double in value once again. But macroeconomic uncertainty and geopolitical tensions could end up being a blessing in disguise, if they convince investors to move their money back into crypto. By the end of the year, we could be talking about Bitcoin making another run at the $125,000 price level.

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Dominic Basulto has positions in Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.