Prediction: Bitcoin Will Hit $100,000 Before the End of the Year

If you've been following my Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) articles over the last year, you probably know that I've predicted Bitcoin would hit the six-figure mark sometime in 2024 a handful of times. With Bitcoin currently sitting at roughly $60,000 and the year running out, this might sound next to impossible.

Yet, while some may believe the recent correction that Bitcoin underwent may have stymied any chance of reaching a $100,000 price tag, the reality is that Bitcoin still has what it takes to reach six figures, and it's a prediction I'm sticking by. Here's why a $100,000 Bitcoin by year's end is more likely than you think.

Bitcoin's historical trends holding true

Bitcoin's price movements are often described as cyclical, characterized by explosive bull markets that give way to brutal crypto winters, followed by accumulation phases that lay the groundwork for the next surge. This cyclical nature isn't just apparent over multiyear spans. It's also evident within shorter time frames, where familiar patterns seem to reemerge. Right now, Bitcoin appears to be following this well-established rhythm once again.

Historically, the summer months are lackluster, with an average return of 6% in June, 7% in July, and -0.07% in August, similar to what we've observed this year. September usually sees a mild correction averaging -4%, but then things start to heat up just as temperatures cool. The real action begins in October, with Bitcoin having generated a 26% average return, followed by an average increase of 36% in November and then another 11% in December to close out the year.

While this may paint an optimistic picture, it's important to remember that historical averages shouldn't be relied upon to predict what's going to happen in the future. Reviewing them is less about predicting precise figures and more about showcasing what is possible under similar market conditions. From this standpoint, the similarities between Bitcoin's performance this year and past trends are striking. While only time will tell, history says that Bitcoin has what it takes to reach over $100,000 by the end of the year, especially given its track record of growth in the final quarter.







An added bonus comes into play

There are clear similarities between this crypto bull market and past ones, but there is one additional factor to consider that might prove to be the extra push Bitcoin needs to hit $100,000: interest rate cuts.

After roughly two and half years of sustained interest rate hikes, pundits believe that the Federal Reserve will be pivoting at its upcoming September meeting and enacting at least a 0.25-percentage-point reduction. Bitcoin stands to benefit from this potential decision.

Bitcoin is often viewed as a "risk-on" asset, meaning it tends to perform well when investors are willing to take on more risk in search of higher returns. In a lower interest rate environment, traditional assets like bonds and dividend-paying stocks, which typically perform well when rates are high, may lose their appeal. This shift encourages investors to seek out higher-risk assets like Bitcoin that have greater growth potential.

Moreover, interest rate cuts can weaken the U.S. dollar, which is beneficial for Bitcoin. As a decentralized, non-sovereign currency, Bitcoin is often seen as a hedge against traditional financial systems and fiat currencies. When the dollar loses value, Bitcoin's appeal as a store of value increases, driving more capital into the cryptocurrency.

And it's exciting that the timing of this potential rate cut aligns perfectly with the historical pattern of Bitcoin's strong performance in the final months of the year.

The road ahead

Even though there are remarkable similarities between this bull market and past ones, it should go without saying that nothing is certain. Do I believe Bitcoin has what it takes to hit $100,000 in the next four months? Yes. But if it doesn't, there is no need to worry or panic. Whether it is this year or next, Bitcoin's core fundamentals and the economic landscape will position it for continued appreciation as the years pass.

There will undoubtedly be volatility and corrections along the way, but just as we now view the days of a sub-$10,000 Bitcoin as long gone, so too will the days of a sub-$100,000 Bitcoin become a distant memory one day.

