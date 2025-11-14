Prediction: Bitcoin Will Be Worth More Than Nvidia by 2030

Key Points

Five years from now, I'm pretty sure that Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) will have a larger market cap than Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). I'm saying this in the middle of a 17% Bitcoin retreat to $2.2 trillion over the last five weeks, and just a few days after Nvidia briefly peaked above the $5 trillion mark.

Yet, it's not even a controversial idea. Several trends combine to make this market cap reversal likely.

Nvidia faces a classic innovator's dilemma

Let's start with Nvidia's uncomfortable truth: When you're trading at nosebleed valuations and your biggest customers are building escape routes, gravity eventually wins.

The company's astronomical P/E ratio -- currently floating just south of 56 -- assumes not just continued dominance of the artificial intelligence (AI) hardware market, but sustained hypergrowth. That's a tough task when your largest customers are designing their own AI chips, too. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) has its Ironwood TPUs, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) designed the AWS Trainium chips, and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) partnered with Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) to develop the Maia AI accelerator.

And then there's longtime Nvidia rival AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) with its Instinct series. The company just inked a multi-year AI chip deal with OpenAI. Sure, Nvidia secured an even larger OpenAI commitment a couple of weeks earlier, but the fact that OpenAI is diversifying suppliers at all should make NVDA shareholders squirm a bit.

Furthermore, the announcement of the AMD deal also revealed that OpenAI has been using older AMD Instinct chips for years already. Your favorite ChatGPT version may have done some of its training on AI accelerators not named Nvidia Blackwell, Hopper, or A100. The chip mix seems to be shifting away from "mostly Nvidia," though.

Bitcoin doesn't need a business model to succeed

Meanwhile, Bitcoin doesn't need to justify a P/E ratio because it doesn't have one. It just needs to keep being Bitcoin -- the "digital gold" narrative that refuses to die, the inflation hedge that actually started to work in 2025, and the asset that institutional investors finally stopped calling "rat poison squared."

With spot Bitcoin ETFs now making crypto exposure simpler for traditional stock investors and another halving cycle approaching in 2028, Bitcoin has a clear path to appreciation without needing to revolutionize its business model every year or every quarter.

The simple math behind my prediction

The math is almost boringly straightforward: Nvidia needs everything to go right simply to justify its current multiple, while Bitcoin just needs things to not go catastrophically wrong.

I'm invested in both and don't expect Nvidia to crash in the next few years, but the stock's valuation ratios should lighten up even while the AI business keeps growing. And don't forget about the rising tide of serious chip alternatives. I wouldn't be surprised to see Nvidia treading water around $5 trillion in 2030, giving Bitcoin a very plausible opportunity to catch up. It only takes five years of 15% average gains to double it, you know.

In a five-year race, I'll take the tortoise with the fixed supply over the sprinting hare with a target on its back. That's why I predict Bitcoin's market cap will exceed Nvidia's by 2030.

Anders Bylund has positions in Alphabet, Amazon, Bitcoin, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Alphabet, Amazon, Bitcoin, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom and recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

