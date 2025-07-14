Prediction: Bitcoin Will Be Worth $200,000 in 1 Year

Key Points Bitcoin’s price nearly doubled over the past year.

Declining interest rates and rising adoption rates will drive it even higher.

It has a clear path towards reaching $200,000 over the next year.

Last May, I predicted that Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) price would rise from about $63,000 to more than $100,000 in 2025. At the time, I expected declining interest rates, its latest halving, and an influx of institutional investors to drive its price higher.

Today, the world's top cryptocurrency trades well above $110,000. It will likely remain volatile for the foreseeable future, but I believe it will reward its patient investors by nearly doubling to $200,000 over the next 12 months. Let's review the main catalysts that could spark another rally.

Declining interest rates will drive its price higher

Bitcoin's biggest near-term catalyst will be declining interest rates. In 2022 and 2023, rising interest rates caused a "crypto winter" by driving many investors away from speculative investments. But in 2024, the market warmed up again as the Fed cut its benchmark rates three times.

The Fed hasn't cut its rates yet in 2025, but many investors expect at least two rate cuts by the end of the year. Those rate cuts depend on the consumer price index (CPI). If inflation still runs too hot, the Fed will maintain its elevated rates to cool down the economy. But if inflation eases, it will lower those rates to spur fresh economic growth.

Declining interest rates will affect Bitcoin in two ways. First, lower rates should drive growth-oriented investors back toward cryptocurrencies and other high-risk investments. Second, lower interest rates should reduce the value of the U.S. dollar against other currencies. That devaluation could boost the value of Bitcoin in U.S. dollars and make it a better hedge against inflation, like gold, silver, and other physical commodities.

Assuming the U.S. and China reach a favorable trade deal -- and the U.S. reins in its tariff threats against its top trading partners -- inflation should cool off as the global supply chains normalize. So if you're optimistic about the trade tensions easing, you should probably buy Bitcoin today.

More countries will adopt Bitcoin as a reserve currency

Only two countries -- El Salvador and Central African Republic -- have officially adopted Bitcoin as legal tender. No country has adopted it as a traditional reserve currency held by its central banks, but the U.S. recently created a "Strategic Bitcoin Reserve" to hold all the Bitcoin the Treasury Department seized from criminal and civil asset forfeitures. That reserve is also exploring additional "budget neutral" ways to accumulate more Bitcoin without using taxpayer funds.

Other countries -- including Bhutan, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia -- have also reportedly been accumulating Bitcoin. That accumulation supports the idea that Bitcoin is becoming digital gold, and it could drive its price a lot higher over the next year.

Bitcoin's halvings have always driven its price higher

Bitcoin is still digitally mined with the energy-intensive proof of work (PoW) consensus mechanism. It has a maximum supply of 21 million Bitcoins, and 19.9 million of those coins have already been mined. That last Bitcoin is expected to be mined in 2140. It becomes harder to mine Bitcoin every four years with each "halving," which cuts its mining rewards in half. Every halving also drove its price to fresh highs the following year.

Halving Date Price at the Time of Halving Following Year's Peak Price Gain 2012 $13 $1,152 8,762% 2016 $664 $17,760 2,575% 2020 $9,734 $67,549 594% 2024 $64,262 ? ?

Bitcoin's post-halving gains are clearly diminishing, but reaching $200,000 would only require a 211% gain from its price at the time of its halving last year and represent an 80% gain from its current price. So for now, $200,000 still seems like a conservative target.

Its biggest investors will accumulate more Bitcoin

As Bitcoin's price rises, its institutional and corporate investors should allocate more of their portfolios to the cryptocurrency. According to EY-Parthenon, about three-quarters of all institutional investors allocated less than 5% of their portfolios to Bitcoin and other digital assets. If that percentage rises to the double digits, Bitcoin's price could skyrocket.

Is it the right time to buy Bitcoin?

When I started to invest in Bitcoin through its future exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in early 2022, Bitcoin was trading at around $46,000. At the time, some investors claimed it was too expensive. But I accumulated more shares of those ETFs through Bitcoin's downturn in 2022 and 2023, and I swapped out those future ETFs for the new spot price ETFs that were approved last year.

I stuck with Bitcoin because I expected it to rise above other cryptocurrencies and become a long-term hedge against inflation. I'm not going to claim that Bitcoin will soar to $1 million over the next few years, but I think $200,000 is still a realistic near-term target.

Leo Sun has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.