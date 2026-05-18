Prediction: This Beaten-Down Tech Stock Will Outperform the S&P 500 by 2027

Key Points

Reddit is posting high revenue growth and rising margins, but that hasn't been enough for Wall Street.

Almost 500 million people use Reddit weekly, and that doesn't include its fast-growing logged-off user base.

Reddit pumps out more content in one month than Wikipedia has done in its entire existence, making it a gold mine for AI models.

10 stocks we like better than Reddit ›

Some stock drops present meaningful long-term buying opportunities for patient investors who can ignore the noise. Reddit (NYSE: RDDT) looks like one of those growth stocks. It's down by more than 30% year to date, but its fundamentals show rising revenue and more users.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

The fear of AI is overblown

Artificial intelligence (AI) has helped many industries, but some people believe this same technology can hurt Reddit's business. The premise is that generative AI models and advanced search engines can cut into Reddit's traffic, especially since Reddit has no control over what results those search engines display.

For instance, analysts reported that Alphabet's search snippets prioritized YouTube over Reddit in search results. While it is a legitimate concern, Reddit's first-quarter 2026 earnings results indicate it is overblown.

Reddit wrapped up Q1 with 126.8 million daily active users, which is up by 17% year over year. Its user base is growing faster than most social networks, which will make it less reliant on search engines over time. Further, Reddit boosted revenue by 69% year over year while achieving a 30.8% net profit margin.

Reddit didn't even voice concerns in its guidance. The social media giant projects $720 million in Q2 revenue at the midpoint, which implies a 44% year-over-year improvement. Sure, it's a deceleration from the Q1 growth rate, but it's still a much higher growth rate than Meta Platforms and Alphabet get nowadays.

Reddit is winning the content landscape

Reddit makes most of its money from online advertising, but its library of content is also an AI gold mine. OpenAI and Alphabet use Reddit content to train their AI models, and these licensing deals offer annual recurring revenue. Reddit highlighted in its Q1 2026 shareholder letter that its communities create more content in one month than Wikipedia has created in its existence, giving it a vast moat.

This part of Reddit's business, lumped into "other revenue," grew by only 15% year over year, but it is a high-margin business. Reddit doesn't even have to do additional work to produce content since it is generated by users.

All of that content has also turned Reddit into a unique platform where people can receive answers to their questions. While search engines can provide informative articles, videos, and podcasts, Reddit provides personalized stories, Q&A, and how-to guides from individuals.

This platform experience explains why people keep coming back. Not only does Reddit have 126.8 million daily active users, but it also reached 493.1 million weekly active users, which is up by 23% year over year.

The user base isn't even enough to determine Reddit's true visibility. That's because logged-out users grew by 26% year over year, while logged-in users grew by 7%. Reddit's daily and weekly active user metrics only include logged-in users.

This doesn't sound like a business that is losing market share. Reddit's recent results and long-term performance show a company that is gaining ground in the social media landscape. In the meantime, the current dip presents a buying opportunity.

Should you buy stock in Reddit right now?

Before you buy stock in Reddit, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Reddit wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $469,293!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,381,332!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 993% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 207% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 18, 2026.

Marc Guberti has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Meta Platforms, and Reddit. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.