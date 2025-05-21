Prediction: This Artificial Intelligence Stock Will Be More Valuable Than Nvidia, Apple, and Microsoft in 5 Years

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) are the three most valuable stocks in the world right now, with market caps north of $3 trillion. They are prominent names in tech, and all stand to benefit significantly from artificial intelligence (AI) as they enhance their existing products and services.

But while these stocks have all been doing well, I'm not confident that they will remain on top when looking at the longer term -- the next five years. By then, I think one company will surpass all of them in value, and that's Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN).

Amazon can get a whole lot bigger due to AI

While Amazon is already a massive company, and it, too, is worth a sizable amount -- over $2 trillion, I see plenty of room for it to become even more valuable. Here are just some of the AI-related opportunities that the company is pursuing:

The company is rolling out Alexa+, an AI-powered version of its popular assistant, which will cost $19.99 per month for non-Prime subscribers.

It invested billions into Anthropic, a key rival of ChatGPT.

Amazon plans to invest over $100 billion into data centers over the next decade.

Its subsidiary, Zoox, is developing robotaxis that can drive up to 45 miles per hour at night and amid light rain.

It is developing its own AI chips -- which even Apple has used.

There are a plethora of opportunities for Amazon when it comes to AI. For a business that generated nearly $33 billion in free cash flow last year, it has the resources at its disposal to continue investing heavily in AI, which can pay off significantly in the future. From enhancing its online marketplace to entering in new opportunities like robotaxis, it arguably has more to gain from AI than the tech stocks that are more highly valued than it is right now.

Why today's top three could stumble

Amazon has plenty of growth potential ahead, but for it to catch up to the big three, it'll probably need them to stumble. Here's why I think that will happen.

Microsoft Copilot has been underwhelming, with Salesforce 's Marc Benioff often comparing it to Clippy from years past, which was a big disappointment. While it's infused into the company's office applications, it isn't turning out to be a huge growth catalyst for the business, at least not yet. Microsoft is the safe AI stock to buy, but it may not be the best one, as Copilot will be going up against other chatbots. And it's hard to make the case that it's winning. The company's sales were up just 13% in the most recent quarter (covering the first three months of the year).

's Marc Benioff often comparing it to Clippy from years past, which was a big disappointment. While it's infused into the company's office applications, it isn't turning out to be a huge growth catalyst for the business, at least not yet. Microsoft is the safe AI stock to buy, but it may not be the best one, as Copilot will be going up against other chatbots. And it's hard to make the case that it's winning. The company's sales were up just 13% in the most recent quarter (covering the first three months of the year). Apple fumbled the rollout of AI, delaying the launch of Apple Intelligence and frustrating both analysts and customers along the way. It gave up on its electric car and has been scaling back on its Vision Pro headset. Innovation simply hasn't been a strong point for the company in recent years, and while it does have a strong ecosystem of products and services, there's little reason to expect the company will be at the forefront of AI development in the future. The stock could be due for a decline, given how lackluster its performance has been on that front.

Nvidia continually performs well, but in the years ahead, there could be more competition to worry about. Rival Advanced Micro Devices recently posted a strong quarter, perhaps signaling proof that its chips may offer serious competition. Meanwhile, as Amazon and other companies make their own custom chips, Nvidia's high-priced products may experience a slowdown. At the very least, investors may scale back the multiples they're willing to pay for Nvidia.

Amazon is a no-brainer buy

Amazon was involved in AI well before ChatGPT made it a hot buzzword in the market. The company has looked for ways to automate its warehouses and use next-gen technologies to make its processes more efficient. With so many ways to still benefit from AI's growth, I wouldn't be surprised if it becomes the most valuable stock in the world in the next five years. Amazon is a top growth stock to own, and one that you can buy and forget about.

