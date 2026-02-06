Prediction: This Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock Will Be Worth $5 Trillion by End of 2026

Key Points

Nvidia has pulled back from its all-time highs.

Its business is still firing on all cylinders.

Its stock still looks like a bargain relative to its long-term growth potential.

10 stocks we like better than Nvidia ›

On Oct. 29, 2025, Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock closed at an all-time high of $207.03 per share, boosting its market capitalization to $5.03 trillion. That made it the first company in the world to ever cross the $5 trillion mark.

Since then, Nvidia's stock has declined 11%, reducing its market cap to about $4.5 trillion. The bears claim it will head even lower as the "AI bubble" bursts, but I believe it will return to $5 trillion -- and beyond -- by the end of the year as it overcomes its near-term challenges.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Why do the bears believe Nvidia's rally is over?

Nvidia's stock has soared nearly 1,200% over the past five years. Most of that growth was driven by the rapid expansion of the AI market. Nvidia's discrete GPUs are better suited for handling complex AI applications than stand-alone CPUs. That's because GPUs are optimized for parallel processing, while CPUs are better at sequential tasks.

Today, most of the world's top AI companies use Nvidia's data center GPUs to train their AI algorithms. It now controls more than 90% of the discrete GPU market, and it locks in those clients with CUDA (Compute Unified Device Architecture), its proprietary programming platform optimized for its own chips, and other sticky services. In other words, Nvidia is still selling the best picks and shovels for the AI gold rush.

From fiscal 2025 (which ended last January) to fiscal 2028, analysts expect its revenue and EPS to grow at CAGRs of 47% and 46%, respectively, as the AI market continues to expand. Those are exceptional growth rates for a stock trading at 24 times next year's earnings.

However, the bears expect Nvidia's growth to slow down as it faces tougher competition from AMD's (NASDAQ: AMD) cheaper data center GPUs, Broadcom's (NASDAQ: AVGO) more cost-efficient custom AI accelerators for hyperscalers, and custom chips built for inference (handling the actual requests) instead of simply training the AI algorithms.

Why will Nvidia's market cap soar past $5 trillion again?

Those concerns are valid, but Nvidia's scale, reliability, and the stickiness of its ecosystem should keep it at the top of the booming AI market for the foreseeable future. There's also probably plenty of room for AMD, Broadcom, and custom inference chipmakers to thrive in this expanding market without stomping on each other's toes.

Assuming Nvidia matches analysts' forecasts and still trades at 24 times forward earnings, its stock could rise nearly 20% over the next 12 months. That would easily lift its market cap back above $5 trillion -- and it could have even more room to grow over the next few years.

Should you buy stock in Nvidia right now?

Before you buy stock in Nvidia, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Nvidia wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $436,126!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,053,659!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 885% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 192% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 6, 2026.

Leo Sun has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.